Looking for ways to tighten the skin and get glowing skin? Here are 6 facial exercises that might help.

Wouldn’t it be great if there were a magic potion to stay young forever? Unfortunately, there isn’t! If you are thinking of splashing your face with tons of anti-ageing products, hold on and listen. How about giving your face a bit of a workout? That’s right; facial exercise can help you retain elasticity and keep your skin soft and supple for longer. Also Read - Eating mangoes may help postmenopausal women reduce facial wrinkles

Benefits Of Facial Exercises

Also known as facial yoga, it helps strengthen the muscle groups to keep the skin firm and young. It is a great alternate to fillers that not only are painful, but super expensive. Whereas, facial yoga is free!

So, how does it work? We tend to hold a lot of tension in our faces. All that stress, combined with spending too much time in front of the screen can wreak havoc on your skin. Facial yoga can help counter the effects. The aim of face exercises is to improve blood circulation and give you a healthy glow by reducing stress and tension in your face. The health benefits of facial yoga include: Also Read - 6 surprising natural cures for your wrinkles

Releasing tension

Strengthening the facial muscles

Increasing blood circulation to make your skin glow

Reducing wrinkles

Restoring skin elasticity

Lifting sagging skin

Facial Exercises You Should Try

For Fine Line And Wrinkles On Your Forehead

Begin with making a fist with both hands. Place the knuckles in the centre of your forehead and apply moderate pressure. Now, slide your fingers to each side ending at the temples. Do this exercise at least 6 times to reduce fine lines and wrinkles. Also Read - Weight loss tips: Best yoga poses to slim down your face

For Crow’s Feet And Drooping Eyelids

Don’t you hate those wrinkles etched in the corner of the eye? And droopy eyelids? Start with making a ‘V’ using your fingers (also called the peace sign). Place your fingers on the inner edge of your eyebrows and your pointer fingers on the edge. Apply slight pressure and look upwards. Make sure to squint while you do this.

To Plump The Lips

Do you want to get rid of fine lines around your mouth? You can do this easy-peasy pose to fix it. Sit down and tilt your head back and pucker the lips tightly. Now, push forward and hold the pose for at least 10 seconds and release. Do this facial exercise 5 times regularly to see effective results.

For Brows

Let’s do the ‘wide awake’ pose to lift those brows. Place your palms on the sides of your face, with your ring fingers on the ends of your eyebrows. Apply moderate pressure. Now, lift your hands up and back to pull the skin. Drop your jaw to make your face as long as possible. Do this 4 times a day if you no longer want to see those eye bags or drooping brows.

To Lift Your Neck

Tilt your head back slightly so that your neck is stretched. Now, puffer your lips out. Place your fingers on each side of your neck and stroke down to your collarbone. Do this 5 times to get a neck and jaw lift without paying a penny for it.

For A Youthful Glow

Who doesn’t love glowing skin? Purse your lips together and smile. Now, place your fingers under the apple of your cheeks and lift your cheeks using facial exercises. Hold for 30 seconds and repeat. Do this 8 times to improve skin elasticity and get a natural glow.

Note: While facial yoga is beneficial for the skin, it can be harmful if not done correctly. So, be careful when you do it.