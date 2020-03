This natural product can help you heal with a range of skin conditions. It has amazing healing powers and is very effective when topically applied to wounds, cuts and abrasions. @Shutterstock

Aloe vera is often touted as the magical plant that has amazing beauty benefits. It is, in fact, one of the most widely used natural remedy for a range of skin conditions. It can help you deal with wounds, cuts, sunburn and rejuvenate your skin. It is also safe and 100 per cent natural. You can also grow this plant in your house if you are apprehensive that the packaged variety may have chemicals and additives in them. The best thing about this plant is that juice derived from it can also help you lose weight.

Benefits of aloe vera

This natural product can help you heal with a range of skin conditions. It has amazing healing powers and is very effective when topically applied to wounds, cuts and abrasions. It can sooth sunburns and moisturize your skin. In fact, aloe vera is good for dry skin as it keeps it supple and smooth. If you have oily skin, you can still apply it. Your skin will readily absorb the gel and give it a dry look.

Aloe vera is also good for chronic skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis and acne. It can help you get rid of seborrheic dermatitis and itchy skin. But you have to apply only the gel on the affected area. Just cut a leaf diagonally and scrap out the gel inside. You can also store it in the fridge for up to 5 days.

If you don’t have a plant, you may consider getting one. But if this sounds like too much hard work, just buy the gel from the market. It is easily available, and you will be able to buy it from any chemist shop in your neighbourhood.

Things to keep in mind

Some people may be allergic to the gel of this plant. It will be best if you do a skin patch test first before using this remedy. Please remember that this is not a remedy for serious wounds like surgical wounds. You need a doctor’s help for that. if you experience a severe allergic reaction, contact your doctor immediately. Don’t try eating the gel. This is for topical use only. Consuming it can give you gastrointestinal disorders. If you don’t see any improvements after using it for some time, consult your doctor.