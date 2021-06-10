Aloe vera also has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. That is why it also has a healing effect on acne and pimples.

Among the many plant ingredients that are in use today, Aloe Vera is one of the most versatile. It is commonly found in many gardens and homes. In fact, it grows easily in pots. Aloe vera has been known for its healing properties since ancient times. It was used to heal cuts and wounds. This plant is a potent source of zinc, which has a healing effect on wounds and burns. That is why it has been used in the treatment of pimples and acne. Aloe Vera is also a powerful natural moisturiser and seals off loss of moisture. In fact, it helps the normal functions of the skin by improving its capacity to retain moisture. Also Read - Dr Rashmi Shettyra Reveals 5 Secrets That Guarantee Glowing Skin

BENEFITS OF ALOE VERA

In acne conditions, the skin may suffer from superficial dryness. That is why aloe vera helps acne and pimples, by moisturising the skin and relieving dryness. Aloe vera also has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. That is why it also has a healing effect on acne and pimples. It soothes the skin and also relieves pain. It softens dead skin cells and helps in their removal, leaving the skin smoother and brighter. Also Read - Flaunt A Blemish-Free Skin: Remove Acne Scars The Natural Way

WHERE TO GET IT

You can buy aloe vera gel or obtain from the aloe vera plant growing in your home. The gel obtained from the plant itself is the leaf pulp, found in the inner portion of the leaves. The aloe juice is found just beneath the outer skin of the leaves. However, while using it directly on the skin at home, one should wash the plant well and observe total hygiene. Also Read - Acne Care: Keep Your Skin Blemish Free With These Effective Home Remedies

WAYS OF USING ALOE VERA FOR PIMPLES AND ACNE

There are many ways of using Aloe Vera juice for getting rid of acne and pimples.

Apply it directly on your face

The aloe vera gel or juice may be applied on the face and then washed off with plain water after 20 minutes. It helps to soften and moisturize the skin. It also helps in the prevention of acne. It may be applied to moisturise and oily skin too, as it does not contain any oil.

Use it with besan and curd

Take one tablespoon besan, one teaspoon each orange peel powder and curd and one tablespoon aloe vera gel. Mix together and apply on the skin, washing it off after 30 minutes.

Make a Multani mitti face pack

Mix one teaspoon aloe vera gel with 2 teaspoons rose water and 3 teaspoons multani mitti. Mix into a paste and apply on the face. Wash it off after 20 minutes.

Use it to get rid of spots and marks

If there are spots on the face, apply aloe vera gel on the spots and leave on overnight. Wash the face next morning.

Get relief for skin irritation

If there is redness on the skin due to acne, or the skin eruptions are reddish, apply aloe vera gel daily on the face, washing off with plain water after 20 minutes. It also soothes irritation.

Apply it overnight

Mix one level teaspoon cinnamon powder with one teaspoon each honey and aloe vera gel into a paste. Apply on the face and leave on overnight Wash face the next morning.

Use it with lemon juice

Mix Aloe Vera with lemon juice into a paste and apply on the face. Wash off after 10 minutes.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)