Everybody wants to sport a beautiful radiant face. Today the market is flooded with beauty products that promise a solution to all kinds of skin problems. From looking young to getting a smooth and glowing skin is possible if you know what product to use. The same goes for face masks too. There are masks that can smooth away fine lines and wrinkles, give your skin an even tone and give you a glow that will make you the envy of all. But how do you pick the one that works for you. Everybody has different types of skin and one face mask that works for your friend may not necessarily work for you. So, the thing to keep in mind is that you must know what type of skin you have. Then you can decide what you want a mask for. Here, we help you choose the right kind of mask for your skin type.

Oily skin? Use a clay mask

Clay masks are perfect for you if you have oily skin, which is also prone to acne breakouts. These masks will tighten your skin and draw out all impurities from your skin. It will make your skin clear by detoxifying it. This kind of masks regulate sebum production. This will also work to reduce the appearance of pores and leave you with an amazingly smooth and soft complexion.

Sensitive skin? Go for hgydrogel masks

This is ideal for normal to dry as well as sensitive skin. It works to hydrate your skin and comes with a refreshing, soothing and cooling effect. These masks hydrate the skin by locking in moisture. At the same time, it plumps up your skin and boosts elasticity, making the skin supple and soft.

Dull skin? Exfoliating masks are the best

These are perfect for people with dull and if you suffer from hyperpigmentation. These masks help in the removal of dead skin cells and other impurities that clog skin pores. These offer a deep cleansing and it brings a radiant glow to your face. However, these also dry out your skin. So avoid using it too frequently. Always apply a moisturiser after washing off the mask.

Want to look young? Sleeping masks are the answer

This is ideal for all skin types. As the name suggests, you apply these masks before going to sleep. Leave it on overnight and wash off in the morning. These come with amazing anti-aging benefits. It restores and rejuvenates your skin as you sleep.

Don’t know your skin type? Go for sheet masks

These unique masks from South Korea are ideal for all skin types. They are basically thin and face-shaped paper sheets, which are soaked in a serum-like formula. These are very versatile masks that brightens and hydrates your skin.