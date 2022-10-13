All About Vampire Facelifts By Dr Priti Shenai

Dr Priti Shenai introduced us to a non-surgical and safe method to get rid of wrinkles. Here are some insights from her about vampire facelifts and the entire procedure.

So we reached out to dermatologist Dr Priti Shenai, founder of skin works with an experience of 15 years, and she introduced us to a non-surgical and safe method to get rid of wrinkles. Vampire facelifts. Here are some insights from her about vampire facelifts and the entire procedure.

What Is A Vampire Facelift?

Like many other beauty and skincare trends, the vampire facelift also is a treatment that gained popularity after a celebrity posted all about it! First, Kim Kardashian posted a selfie of herself in 2013 getting the vampire facial, and since then, the trend has only kept growing. The vampire facelift, technically known as a platelet-rich plasma facelift, is a cosmetic operation that may help slow the effects of ageing by using the patient's blood to tighten and smoothen skin. It can ideally treat everything from reducing acne scars to smoothing wrinkles and reducing hyperpigmentation on the face via the principles of diffusion.

But How Does This Work?

Even though we'll be discussing this in detail, on a brief note, the process is as follows:

First, a medical professional will draw blood from the patient's arm. Then, a centrifuge is a machine that spins quickly to separate fluids of different densities. Next, a hyaluronic acid filler like Juvederm will be administered alongside platelet-rich plasma (PRP). The same will be discussed below as well. It's safe for people of all ages. Still, there are some conditions you should avoid, including if you're consuming a blood thinner, have HIV, Hepatitis C, Skin Cancer or any other medical diseases related to blood.

Preparing For A Vampire Facelift

Your medical specialist should be capable of guiding you with the pre-appointment prep they expect from you. However, the basics generally include arriving without makeup and skincare product-free skin. It's also important to stay hydrated, about sun exposure and tanning in the days leading up to the appointment.

The Process

Most vampire facelifts will follow these steps:

The doctor will begin by cleaning your skin and ensuring no oil and other remnants are present. They'll also go on to apply numbing cream topically. They'll then draw blood from your arm and insert it into a centrifuge. A centrifuge will separate the Platelet-Rich Plasma from the rest of the blood. The PRP obtained from the centrifuge will be injected back into the face using a needle. Immediately after, the patient's face will be flushed and harshly red, but eventually, once it settles, you'll see a glowing result soon. A vampire facelift works on the entire face but can also target specific parts, including an extra focus on one's cheeks, forehead, etc. It can also stimulate hair growth, ease unities caused by overexposure of tendons, etc.

What To Expect After A Vampire Facelift?

Immediately after the facelift, a good amount of redness will be visible. But the procedure is non-invasive and requires significantly less downtime. It's important to avoid touching one's face and other aggregators such as make-up, skin care products and exfoliation. Sun is an absolute no. Vampire facelifts compromise the top layer of one's skin, so sun exposure must be avoided entirely. In case of extreme swelling or pain, you can consult your doctor and use ice on your skin or take a painkiller as advised.

After healing, your skin will feel dewier and supple after five or seven days for more potent treatments and two to three days for light refreshers. The filler will be visible almost immediately, but the skin will appear flushed. Through the day, the colour will soften, and the skin will feel tight and tender. Small patches of red will take a few days to fade. By the end, your skin will be brighter, more referenced and feel healthier overall.

How Long Does It Last?

After your skin heals, which takes up to a few weeks, you can have a nice glow for a reasonable amount of time. The dewy look will last for a few weeks but post that as well, the results will only get better. Of course, a vampire facial is an investment, so you won't see immediate results, but instead, your future skin will look better than ever. Collagen stimulation happens over six months or more because the treatment tricks the body into speeding up its natural regenerative functioning.

Final Say

Vampire facelifts are a great, noninvasive cosmetic option for anyone who wants to firm their skin, improve their texture and reduce the look of acne scars. The fillers instantly smoothen wrinkles, lift one's skin, and remove creases. On the other hand, the PRP contributes to the skin's overall glow. The efficacy of a vampire facelift is high because the plasma used is rich in protein, nutrients and hormones, which it carries to the rest of the body. These substances are growth factors and can improve cell turnover and collagen production and make for firmer and younger skin.