Age Alone Is Not To Blame For Wrinkles: Here Are Other Possible Causes Of Wrinkles

People with dry skin are more likely to develop wrinkles.

Why do we get wrinkles? Dr. Sandeep Babbar from Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic, explains the causes of wrinkles and how to prevent or delay wrinkles.

It's natural to get wrinkles as you become older, and it is perfectly normal. As we get older, our skin tends to become drier and thinner, and loses its elasticity. But if you develop wrinkles before your time, it may be concerning. Age alone is not to blame for those ridges, folds, or creases on your face. There are many other factors that can lead to the development of wrinkles.

To understand the causes of wrinkles and their prevention, we connected with Dr. Sandeep Babbar, Medical Director and Dermatologist from Revyve Skin, Hair and Nail Clinic, Faridabad. He pointed out eight other possible causes of wrinkles, besides age. There are:

1. Sun Exposure

Exposure to sunlight can damage the skin and contribute to the development of wrinkles. The UV radiation from sunlight can break down collagen in your skin, reducing its elasticity and flexibility, which can lead to wrinkles. Hence, it is recommended to wear sunscreen that is suited for your skin type (SPF 30 or higher), whether you are inside or outside.

2. Consuming alcohol and smoking

Smoking is known to accelerate skin ageing by reducing the blood flow to the skin. Alcohol consumption can dry out your skin and as a result, it loses strength and flexibility. As the skin begins to sag, wrinkles may start to develop. So, refrain from drinking and smoking to prevent premature skin aging.

3. Squinting

Do you have a tendency to squint? If yes, you need to stop this habit as it can contribute to wrinkles. Squinting stiffens up your face muscles, and thereby your skin cells become squeezed and lose their suppleness. Active facial movements like frowning or furrowing your brows can also bring wrinkles on your face.

4. Stress

Stress is also the culprit when it comes to those wrinkles on your face. As we age, the body produces less collagen, but stress can also decrease collagen production and cause inflammation. As a result, the skin loses its flexibility and rigidity. Moreover, persistent brow furrowing due to stress can also contribute to the appearance of wrinkles. What's more, high amounts of the stress hormone cortisol can break down the collagen in the skin and reduce its elasticity.

5. Skin dryness

People with dry skin are more likely to develop wrinkles because they produce less sebum, which is the skin's natural moisturiser. If you have dry skin, it is important that you moisturise your skin at least twice a day to prevent dryness, which lowers the likelihood that wrinkles will appear.

6. Lack of sleep

Lack of sleep makes skin healing more difficult, reduces its ability to retain moisture as well as the pH level. All of this leads to a reduction in collagen production, and thereby speeds up the development of wrinkles.

7. Excessive cosmetic use

Overuse of cosmetics could harm your skin. Excessive or inappropriate use of skin care products can cause rashes, edema, clogged pores, and other skin issues. All of these can contribute to the development of wrinkles by reducing the production of collagen and sebum. Individuals with sensitive skin or underlying skin diseases should be more careful while trying any new cosmetics skin care products or procedures.

8. Nutritional Deficiencies

What you eat is also reflected on your skin. Nutritional deficiencies can also take a toll on your skin, causing breakouts, rashes, dry skin, premature skin aging, including wrinkles, etc. Vitamin C, D, B, E, and K are crucial for maintaining healthy skin. Make sure you include these nutrients in your diet. If you don't get enough of these vitamins, your skin may become dry, pigmented, dull, or overly oily.

There are a variety of treatments to get rid of wrinkles. But it is better to prevent or delay the appearance of wrinkles and you could so by making certain lifestyle adjustments like moisturising, using sunscreen, eating a good diet, being less stressed out, exercising regularly, giving up smoking, and drinking less alcohol, noted Dr. Sandeep Babbar.

For deeper wrinkles, a person may be required to undergo procedures like microdermabrasion, botox, fillers, chemical peels, facelifts, etc., he added.

