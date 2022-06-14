Add Karanja Oil To Your Beauty Routine For Better Skin And Hair

Have you heard about Karanja oil? This herbal delight is the perfect ingredient that you should add to your beauty routine. Scroll down its benefits for hair and skin.

As Ayurveda is gaining prominence around the world, herbs are becoming the favourite ingredient when it comes to skincare and haircare products. While some ingredients like rose water and tea tree oil are widely known for their skin and hair benefits, some lesser-known ingredients also deserve recognition. One such ingredient is Karanja oil.

Karanja oil is a medicinal herb known for its therapeutic properties. It is a cold-pressed oil that comes from the seeds of the ponga tree, which is grown in India and a few other places in South Asia. The oil is believed to be nourishing and protective. It contains flavonoids, which are known for their antioxidant properties and UV-blocking abilities. To further understand the benefits of this ingredient, we talked to Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics. Here's what she has to say.

Benefits Of Karanja Oil For Hair And Skin

Throwing light on the history of the healthy ingredients, Dr Kapoor says, " It is known as Naktamla in Sanskrit, and Karanja oil was also mentioned by physician Sushruta. He has mentioned using this oil for the treatment of alopecia. The oil is extracted from the Indian beech plant, which is found in India, China, Malaysia, Japan and Australia. Ayurveda has been using Karanja oil for its preparations since time immortal but it has recently gained popularity in the mainstream cosmetic world. Karanja oil is rich in flavonoids and has high oleic acid content."

Dr Kapoor lists down the many benefits of Karanja oil for skin and hair, which include:

It is not protein-based and therefore can be used daily and for every skin type. Protects hair from sun damage by limiting water loss from hair Is used safely for the treatment of skin and hair conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, itching and dandruff. It promotes wound healing It is an antioxidant It is anti-fungal and antibacterial Protects skin from UA damage Adds suppleness to the skin and boosts collagen production thus firming up the skin naturally Moisturizes skin and hair Reduces skin pigmentation caused because of scabies Treats acne and fungal infections

Karanja Oil: A Staple In Beauty Products

Karanja oil is used in many creams, lotions, and hair care products. It can also be used by mixing it with other skin care oils such as hibiscus extracts, neem oil and coconut oil. The oil has hot potency therefore a little goes a long way in protecting skin and hair. However, you should limit the use of this oil if you are suffering from gastritis or acidity. Pregnant and lactating women should also avoid applying this oil. Do a patch test before using the product.