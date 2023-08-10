Acne In Children: Causes and Treatment

Acne, although most commonly associated with teenagers, can also affect young children. It is a common skin disorder that occurs due to various factors, especially mutations, genetics and sometimes environmental influences. Although acne can be frustrating, understanding its causes and adopting the appropriate treatment can help with its successful treatment in children.

Acne in children is closely linked to the onset of puberty, when mutations stimulate the sebaceous glands in the skin and these glands secrete sebum, an oily substance that helps keep the skin hydrated. But an increase in hormones such as androgens during puberty can over activate the sebaceous glands, resulting in excess sebum. This excess sebum can mix with dead skin cells and clog hair follicles to form comedones, commonly called blackheads and whiteheads.

In some cases, the bacterium Propionibacterium acnes can grow in these clogged pores, causing inflammation and redness. Dr. Akriti Gupta Cosmetic Dermatologist from Jivisha Clinic New Delhi explained that "genes also play a major role in acne, let's assume that if a child's parents have a history of acne, they are more likely to develop it too. Environmental factors such as diet, stress, and the use of certain medications or exposure to certain chemicals can affect the severity of acne, but the specific effects can vary."

Dr. Akriti also elaborated on the also elaborated on the treatment of acne in children.

How to treat acne in children?

The first step in treating acne in children is establishing an appropriate skin care routine. Parents should encourage their children to gently rinse their face twice a day with a gentle non-comedogenic cleanser or face wash. Harsh scrubbing or use of harsh cleansers can make the irritation worse. It is important to avoid the temptation to tear or scratch, as this can cause scarring and worsen the inflammation.

Over-the-counter (OTC) treatments may be considered for mild acne. Topical creams containing benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid can help unclog pores and reduce bacteria. It is important to start with low doses and gradually increase them, as excessive use can cause dryness and irritation.

If OTC treatment does not bring significant improvement, consultation with a dermatologist is recommended. These professionals can offer customized recommendations based on a child's specific skin condition and the severity of their acne. Prescription treatments may include topical retinoids, antibiotics, or oral medications such as oral antibiotics, oral contraceptives (for girls), or even isotretinoin in severe cases. It is important to carefully follow your healthcare provider's instructions and attend follow-up appointments.

What else can be done?

In addition to medical interventions, parents can encourage healthy habits that indirectly support skin health. A well-balanced diet with plenty of fruit, vegetables and whole grains can contribute to overall well-being. Promoting regular exercise and stress management strategies can help reduce the risk of mutations that can contribute to the development of acne.

To conclude Dr Akriti said "acne in children is a multifactorial condition influenced by mutations, genetics and environmental factors. It is best managed with a combination of proper skin care, organic treatments and prescriptions when needed. By teaching children good skin care and lifestyle habits by instilling positive attitudes, parents can help them approach and manage acne with confidence".

