Reducing oiliness, as well as removal and prevention of blackheads are important aspects of acne care.

Acne is one of the most common skin conditions. It occurs mainly during adolescence and can leave scars. Therefore, it is important to check the condition from spreading. An oily skin is prone to blackheads, spots, pimples and acne. Acne actually starts with a blackhead. Avoid neglecting blackheads, as they can irritate the surrounding tissues of the skin, resulting in inflammation and pimples. Reducing oiliness, as well as removal and prevention of blackheads are important aspects of acne care. Stress can also trigger off or aggravate acne.

Avoid frequent washing of face

Avoid washing the face with soap and water too frequently, as it disrupts the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin. The face should be washed with a medicated soap only twice a day, morning and night.

Use glycerin instead of oily creams or moisturisers

Avoid oily creams and moisturizers. If there is dryness of the skin, it is usually a superficial dryness of the outermost layer. A recipe for you.

Mix one teaspoon pure glycerin with 100 ml rose water.

Keep in an airtight bottle in the fridge.

Apply a little to relieve dryness.

Astringent lotion helps

Apply astringent lotion after cleansing to reduce oiliness. Some natural ingredients also have an astringent effect.

Green tea is a good astringent toner. Soak green tea leaves or a tea bag in hot water for half an hour. Cool and strain and apply the liquid on the skin.

Grated cucumber or cucumber juice can also be applied on the skin for an astringent effect, washing off after 10 minutes.

Scrub away your blackheads

If there are blackheads, use a facial scrub once or twice a week on the blackhead-prone areas. Do not apply on acne, pimples or rash.

Mix rice powder with curd and pinch of turmeric. Apply it on the areas with blackheads. Rub gently on the skin with circular movements, washing off with plain water.

Mix bicarbonate of soda with a little water and apply on the face, especially on blackhead prone areas. Wash it off after 5 minutes.

Mix together one teaspoon cinnamon (dalchini) powder, half teaspoon methi seed powder, lemon juice and a few drops of honey. It should be a sticky paste. Apply it only on pimples or acne and leave on for one hour. Wash off with plain water.

Heal with neem

Neem contains organic sulphur compounds, with powerful healing actions.

Boil a handful of neem leaves on a very low fire in 4 cups of water for one hour.

Leave it overnight.

Next morning, strain the water and make a paste of the leaves.

Apply the paste on affected areas.

The water can be used for rinsing the area.

Make tea tree oil your beauty buddy

Tea tree oil comes with a lot of benefits. It is especially good for your skin health.

Add 2 DROPS of Tea Tree Oil to two tablespoons of water or rose water.

Apply this on pimples and acne.

Don’t ignore the humble basil

This is a common plant found in most Indian households. It has many health benefits and can also be used to boost skin health.

A paste of fresh basil (tulsi) leaves can also be applied on the skin.

Keep it on for 15 to 20 minutes and wash off with water.

A few other tips just for you

Here are a few other things that you can do to keep your skin blemish free.

Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water daily. Add the juice of a lemon to a glass of warm water and have it first thing in the morning. Include fresh fruits, raw salads, sprouts, whole grains and curd in your daily diet.

Exercise regularly, in order to oxygenate the skin and also reduce stress.

Do not pick or squeeze blackheads, pimples and acne.

Keep your hair away from the face.

Wash your pillow covers and face towel daily in warm soapy water, after adding 2 teaspoons Savlon antiseptic solution.

Medicated cleansers and topical preparations are available for treating acne. So seek professional care in good time to avoid extensive scarring.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)