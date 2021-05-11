Acne is one of the most common skin conditions. It occurs mainly during adolescence and can leave scars. Therefore it is important to check the condition from spreading. An oily skin is prone to blackheads spots pimples and acne. Acne actually starts with a blackhead. Avoid neglecting blackheads as they can irritate the surrounding tissues of the skin resulting in inflammation and pimples. Reducing oiliness as well as removal and prevention of blackheads are important aspects of acne care. Stress can also trigger off or aggravate acne. Avoid frequent washing of face Avoid washing the face with soap and water