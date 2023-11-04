9 Cosmetologist Tips For Skin Care And Overall Glow

Get Festive Ready With These 9 Essentials Tips By Dr Jatin Mittal

Is it possible to enjoy the best holidays and festivals without gaining weight? Sure, it is. Here are some suggestions you can use right away to keep healthy and beautiful for the upcoming holidays of Diwali and other celebrations. There are numerous non-surgical beautification techniques accessible, including full body laser, medi facials, Hollywood facials, chemical peels, and body, arm, back, and leg polishing. Due to changing lifestyles, the demand for cosmetic operations around Karwachauth and Diwali has altered dramatically. A woman's glowing, healthy skin is one of her most coveted attributes. "Every year during this period, mainly women in their 30s and early 40s come to me for skin rejuvenation, especially for festivities like Diwali," said Dr Jatin Mittal, Cosmetologist and Skin Expert from Abhivrit Aesthetics, New Delhi. Women are demanding complexion-enhancing procedures like chemical peels, carbon laser facials, Hollywood facials, and skin polishing, according to Dr Jatin Mittal, as these are good for pigmentation, acne, and other facial imperfections.

Below are a few tips suggested by Dr Jatin Mittal for skin care and overall glow:

1. Look for your body's clues and commit to always eating in response to your internal hunger cues. When you require festival treats, and they seem good, you could find yourself eating more even though you are already full. But after that, consider your objective and how you'll feel afterwards, and decide to decline. Learn how to convey your gratitude verbally.

TRENDING NOW

2. Never leave the house on an empty stomach or while hungry. An apple or other little serving of food will fill you up and prevent you from feeling hungry. Nowadays, it's best to always take a small snack before going to a place or a party. Yoghurt, cottage cheese, and homemade trail mix with raw sunflower and pumpkin seeds, dried cherries, raisins, dark choc chips, etc.

3. Have your Joy Foods: Try to eat things you genuinely like. Never consume something you don't enjoy.

4. Always find opportunities to move: If a formal workout plan doesn't suit you, skip it and get moving instead even a 10-minute stroll in your pencil heels in the morning or during the day counts. Instead of making excuses, transform them into tactics that will help you. Get in touch with your family and friends, move around, play, and have fun.

You may like to read

5. Stay hydrated: No matter what, and even if you're extremely busy, always stay hydrated. Keep your fluid intake high by drinking water all day. You can avoid the headaches and weariness you might typically experience during festivals by visiting hydrated. Additionally, water will keep your skin nourished and radiant.

6. Remember the CMS Rule: Sunscreen, moisturising, and cleaning are vital. It will assist in preserving the well-being of your skin. Before bed, remember to remove your makeup and exfoliate your skin once a week.

7. Only use natural products: Natural products should always be utilised as they are healthy for your skin and have little side effects. In addition to beginning a vitamin C diet, you can use natural vitamin C products on your face. Use a strawberry/orange peel face mask, as an illustration, to gently exfoliate your skin and get rid of any debris and dead skin cells that may have accumulated in your pores over time.

8. Try making your packs: After washing your skin, apply fresh lemon and tomato juice. After waiting for ten to fifteen minutes, wash it off. Lemons contain citric acid, which can alter the skin's pH level. Additionally, you can use tomato juice as it has coolants that soothe the skin, absorb the excess oil from the face and give you an instant glow.

9. Photo facials for an instant glow: Photo facials are very effective at treating fine lines, especially those around the lips and eyes. This method works exceptionally well at minimising persistent face redness and the appearance of big pores and dark circles under the eyes. Try these throughout the holiday season to astonish everyone with your immediate glow.