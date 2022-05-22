8 Natural Toners Recommended By Shahnaz Husain To Get Rid Of An Uneven Skin Tone

Got an uneven skin tone? Nobody likes to have an uneven skin tone and we understand! So, here are some natural ways to even your skin out without spending big bucks.

Toning of the skin is part of routine skincare. It usually follows cleansing and helps to complete the cleansing process, removing the last traces of dirt and pollutants. The main purpose of toning is to stimulate the skin, improving the circulation of blood to the skin surface. Toning refreshes and refines the skin. It helps to add a glow to the skin and is particularly useful for dull, oily and sluggish skins. However, skin toning is necessary for all skin types.

Natural Skin Toners To Get Rid Of Uneven Skin Tone

Here are some 8 home remedies to get rid of uneven skin tone and bring out the natural glow:

Rose or lavender based skin tonics are good, as they have refreshing and soothing properties. An astringent also plays a role in toning the skin and refining the pores, especially if the skin is oily. It also helps to reduce the oiliness of the skin and close the pores. Skin toning helps to add a glow to the skin and is very useful for all skin types. Actually, rosewater is one of the best-known skin tonics and is easily available. Keep some rosewater in a bowl, in your refrigerator. When it is chilled, it is not only most refreshing but is very effective in improving blood circulation to the skin surface. In summer, you can wipe the skin with chilled rose water several times a day, using cotton wool. Some natural ingredients also have a toning effect. For instance, cucumber is a natural toner. For oily skin, you can apply cucumber juice by itself on the face and wash it off with plain water after 15 minutes. You can also mix cucumber juice with a little rose water. This would make a good toner. Apply it to the face and rinse off with plain water after 15 minutes. Lemon juice can also be used, but it should not be applied by itself to the face. It can be too harsh on the skin. However, it is useful for oily skin. Mix rose water and lemon juice in equal quantities and apply to the face after cleansing. Wash off with plain water after 5 minutes. Grate apples and apply them to the face. This is believed to be a good remedy that helps tone the skin. Wash it off after 20 minutes. Green tea is a wonderful skin toner and suits all skin types. Soak green tea leaves in hot water for half an hour. Cool, strain and use the liquid to tone the skin. Mashed banana and apricot pulp are natural skin toners. They close the pores and tighten the skin. They suit all skin types. Tomato juice can also be applied to oily skin for an astringent effect. Collect orange and lemon peels and dry them in the sun. Powder and add to face masks. They also work as astringents, closing and tightening the pores.

How To Tone The Skin?

Make cotton wool pads of about 4" square in size. In fact, you can make many and keep them in a box for daily use, away from dust. You have to ensure complete hygiene and cleanliness. After cleansing the skin, use a cotton wool pad, soaked in skin tonic, to wipe and pat the skin. This stimulates blood circulation. Then, stroke the skin gently with it, using outward and upward movement on the cheeks. Each movement should end at the temples. Apply gentle pressure at the temples. On the forehead, start from the centre and go outwards on each side, again ending at the temples. For the chin, use circular movements. Tone the neck too, going downwards from the chin. The tone around the eyes, but use a very light touch.

Toning the skin after a hard day's work will help to remove fatigue. You will feel totally renewed and refreshed.

(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)

