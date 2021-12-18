8 Easy Post-Wedding Skin Care Tips For Grooms and Brides

Post-wedding, your skin is more tired than you. It needs some care and nourishment. Here are some actionable tips.

A wedding is the most significant event in one's life. You go through months of preparations to look your best on the wedding day. While every bride and groom spends time in self-pampering and self-care during the pre-wedding days, the constant stress of the wedding, layers of makeup, lack of sleep, and irregular diet can take a toll on the skin. And as the D-Day gets over, most grooms and brides tend to ignore skincare. Little do you know that your skin is more tired than you, and it needs some care and nourishment to maintain the post-wedding glow. Here are some actionable tips.

Take a break from makeup

After wearing heavy layers of makeup to look flawless during your wedding day, know that the skin needs a breath of fresh air. So, stay away from makeup for a while because too much makeup can clog the skin's pores and make it flaky. If you need to wear makeup, keep it as minimal as you can. For example, mix your foundation with your moisturizer and apply it over your face and neck. Finish it off with some compact for a smooth flawless appearance.

Cleansing is important

Use a soap-free cleanser to clean the skin without exposing it to harsh chemicals. Follow it up with a good scrub to get rid of the dead cells. A homemade natural coffee scrub is free of chemicals and helps you to remove all the toxins from the skin. Add a few drops of almond oil to keep the skin moist and hydrated post scrubbing.

Sleep well

During the months of preparation, bachelor parties, and the overall excitement, you must have lacked sleep. So, catch up on sleep in your post-wedding days. Ensure to sleep at least eight hours a day. It will help your body restore energy and your skin to heal from all the harmful effects of the makeup you have been wearing for so long.

Find suitable products for your skin

Everyone's skin is different, and it reacts differently to makeup. Wearing layers of makeup can make your skin dry or oily and block the pores. Leaving the makeup overnight can also lead to wrinkles and spots. While going for a skin detox post-wedding, it is important to find the right skincare products that can help your skin heal faster.

Companies like Vedix offer customized skincare solutions that are tailor-made for your skin. These are crafted only after analyzing your skin's current condition.

Keep the skin hydrated

Keep your skin hydrated all the time, especially during the post-wedding days. Drink lots of water and other fluids like tender coconut water to help the body and the skin get rid of all the toxins. It also helps the skin to stay soft and supple. Make it a habit to drink at least eight glasses of water every day. Wear a light moisturizer every day that can alleviate the dryness of the skin. If you need to put on makeup, use a moisturizer base before putting on any makeup.

Don't forget your sunscreen

Most people forget to wear sunscreen, especially when the sun is not too intense. Regardless of the weather, wear adequate sunscreen throughout the year. This will help your skin stay safe and protect it from the harmful UV rays.

Apply a homemade face mask

Homemade face masks bring in a lot of goodness for your skin. These help to restore the natural balance of the skin and make it glow naturally. A simple yogurt face mask with a few drops of almond oil can do wonders for your skin. If skin eruptions from too much makeup bother you, make a mask with teaspoon turmeric and one tablespoon honey.

The natural anti-inflammatory property of turmeric helps fight inflammation. Honey is antioxidant-rich and helps soothe inflamed skin. The antimicrobial and antibacterial properties of honey help prevent further breakout.

Exercise!

Finally, there is no alternative to physical exercise to retain the facial glow. While you settle down to your newly married life, make it a point to take out some time to sweat it off.

The article is authored by Dr Zeel Gandhi, an Ayurvedic doctor and a formulator at Vedix, Ayurveda-based beauty brand. She writes extensively on Panchakarma, Ayurveda herbs, nutrition, and simple adjustments in daily life that attune you to the natural circadian rhythm and ashtanga Yoga.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article belong to the author. Readers are advised to exercise discretion and try out the mentioned tips/remedies only under the supervision and advice of a doctor.