As the famous festival season beckons it is time to refresh your skincare routine. The last thing you need is last minute planning that can take a toll on your skin health. Of course it is fun to try different makeup looks for the upcoming season of festivals. But what about your skin? After all skincare is part of making you look gorgeous for the festivities. As much as you want to follow the latest fashion and makeup trends you must take care of your skin. So here is how you can give your skin the much-needed love and care.