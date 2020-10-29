With Diwali just around the corner, it is important that you prep your skin for the festivities. Here are 7 skincare tips to get glowing skin for the festive season.

As the famous festival season beckons, it is time to refresh your skincare routine. The last thing you need is last minute planning that can take a toll on your skin health. Of course, it is fun to try different makeup looks for the upcoming season of festivals. But what about your skin? After all, skincare is part of making you look gorgeous for the festivities. As much as you want to follow the latest fashion and makeup trends, you must take care of your skin. So, here is how you can give your skin the much-needed love and care.

Hydration

Hydration nourishes the skin and gives it a healthy glow. Not hydrating the skin will make it dry and flaky. As you grow old, your skin tends to slow down the production of collagen, which is important for skin elasticity. Drinking more water will help in the production of collagen and slow down the signs of ageing. So, water should be an important part of your skincare regimen.

Cleansing

Using a cleanser is essential to rejuvenate the skin. It is best to use a non-drying, mild cleanser if you have dull skin. It will help you keep the pores clean without stripping it of its natural oil. Regular cleansing will help your skin look radiant and healthy. Moreover, it will encourage proper skin hydration and reduce signs of ageing.

Avoid hot water

Winters are approaching and you might be tempted to take a hot water bath. But avoid washing your face with hot water. It will strip your skin of its natural oils and will make it dry. Not only will it make your skin suffer, but make your makeup look cakey.

DIY face masks

No, you don’t have to spend hours at the salon to make your skin look perfect. All you need are a few natural ingredients to have glowing skin. Here are some DIY face masks for your skin:

Aloe vera face mask: Mix 1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel, 2 tablespoons of milk cream and a pinch of turmeric. Bring the paste to a thick consistency and apply on the face and neck. Leave it for 20-30 minutes and wash it with lukewarm water.

Besan face mask: Blend 2 tablespoons of besan, 1 tablespoon of milk cream and a teaspoon of lemon juice together. Apply the paste on the face and neck. Leave it for 15-20 minutes and wash it with cold water.

Cucumber face mask: All you have to do is grate a cucumber and blend it into a paste. Apply it on the face and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash off with water. Moisturize your skin well.

Exercise

Exercise regularly to sweat all the toxins out of your skin, clogging your pores. It is one of the best ways to keep skin woes at bay. 30 minutes of exercise, 5 days a week can work wonders for your skin.

Healthy diet

You must have heard it a million times, but it is true. Eating a well-balanced, healthy diet rich in essential nutrients is extremely important to get glowing skin. Avoid fried foods that will cause acne and dullness. So, up your skincare game with eating a diet rich in essential nutrients like proteins, fiber, minerals, vitamins, and more.

Beauty sleep

It isn’t called beauty sleep for nothing! 7-8 hours of sleep is important to help your skin relax. When you sleep, your skin rebuilds collagen and repairs any damage caused by UV rays. So, get enough sleep to keep wrinkles and other signs of ageing at bay.