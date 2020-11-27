Winter skincare doesn’t require a lot of steps; you only need to follow some simple rules to keep winter problems at bay. Read on to know more.

Winters are officially here and so are the skin problems! As much as we love the chilly weather for its coziness, we despise it for the problems it brings. From brittle bones to dry, flaky skin – you have to deal with it a lot. But there is a solution for everything – case in point – skin. You should never neglect your skin, especially during the winter season. Winter skincare is simple, and you only need to follow a few simple rules to make your skin look beautiful throughout this season. Also Read - Causes of dry skin and top tips from dermatologists to treat it

Winter Skincare Rules You Should Follow

Keep Your Skin Barrier Game Strong

With a dip in the temperature and the sun on a high, it is best to shield your delicate skin from environmental aggressors. The winter season could lead to irritated, dry and dehydrated skin. Look for skincare products that contain ceramides, vitamin C, niacinamide and moisturizing properties. Also Read - Moisturizer is a must in winter: Here’s how to choose the right one for your skin

Reduce Exfoliation

Dial down on exfoliation when winter strikes. If you are used to exfoliating frequently, then switch to applying it once or twice a week. Whatever you do, don’t overdo it and be gentle when you exfoliate your skin. You can go for homemade exfoliators to avoid redness and irritation. Also Read - Reasons why wearing sunscreen is just as important in winters

Get Your Nighttime Routine In Check

Your skin naturally repairs itself at night, so your nighttime should be all about treatment and giving your skin what it needs. Look for polyhydroxy acids, retinol and ceramides to protect your skin in the chilly weather.

Avoid Oils If You Have Oily Skin

Just because its winter, it doesn’t mean that you must lather your skin with moisturizers. If you have oily skin or have acne-prone skin, using oils on the skin can cause breakouts. Dermatologists recommend using one layer of moisturizer if you have an oily skin.

Moisturize, Moisturize!

For those with dry skin, it is essential to moisturize the skin to hydrate and soften it. Make sure you choose a formula that doesn’t make the skin feel greasy or heavy.

Don’t Forget Sunscreen

Protecting your skin against UV rays is a year-round commitment. Wearing sunscreen is important during the chilly weather as it will help protect your skin. UV rays depletes the collagen in your skin and causes it to age prematurely. Make sure you apply sunscreen every 2-3 hours (especially if you are going out) to avoid skin problems likes skin sagging, wrinkles and fine lines.

Load Up On Antioxidants And Vitamin D

Eat a diet rich in antioxidants to defend it from pollution and UV damage. Including vitamin D in your winter diet can help you fight inflammatory conditions like acne, rosacea and eczema. Lack of this vitamin can also cause hormonal imbalances and affect your mood.