Regardless of your skin type, it is important to exfoliate the top dead layer of skin cells on a regular basis. Human skin is constantly regenerating itself. However, as we age, our skin’s natural regenerative powers deteriorate. Exfoliation is the process by which we can help our skin’s regeneration process by removing dead skin cells and making way for new ones. And, we advise you to go the natural way to exfoliate your skin. One benefit about going natural is that you don’t go overboard with chemicals and your skin is safe and there are no side-effects. So, here we tell you about some of the home ingredients that act as wonderful natural exfoliates.