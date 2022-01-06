7 Last-Minute Beauty Hacks That Can Do Wonders For Your Skin

Have no time to prepare your skin for the big event you have in a few days? Here are some expert-recommended beauty hacks to prep your skin to look your best.

Is your skin not prepared for the big event you have to attend soon? Now. My God, what to do when this happens? It can be overwhelming to see your hair not behaving itself, your skin all parched, and you have not even started with essential skincare. Don't worry! We are guessing you have some time before you greet the world. All we need!

Prepping your skin for the event isn't going to be that difficult. Since you have some time (we assume), here are a few sneaky last-minute beauty tricks or two to amp your look just a titch. Here is a list of 7 quick beauty hacks by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics to prep your skin and lift your spirit.

Last-Minute Beauty Hacks To Prep Your Skin

Fearing that dry skin, wrinkles, and breakouts may ruin your appearance? Don't worry! We tell you how you can amplify your beauty, and dazzle before you head out.

H2O

Drinking water will help you flush out toxins from the body, and you will be able to get that natural glow. Though your trips to the loo will be frequent, doing so can be totally worth it.

Clock in some extra zzz's

Getting a sound sleep at night can do wonders for your skin. Resting enough equals glowing and fresher-looking skin.

Scrubbing can do the trick

Want to look radiant? Wish to be a head-turner? Wondering what could be done about it? Then, we have a potent solution for you. If you want a radiant appearance, then just get rid of the dull skin by scrubbing. You need to do so after cleansing it every night leading up to the party. But don't go overboard, and be gentle. Otherwise, the skin will hurt, and you may notice breakouts.

Steam

It can open up the pores and release the toxins by adding that instant glow to your skin. Taking the steam for around a minute is recommended. Do not exceed the time even if it seems soothing.

Face mask

Masking will enhance the quality of your skin. Here, we help you to understand more about which face mask will suit your skin. If you have oily skin, opt for a clay mask to get rid of the extra oil. Choose a fuller's earth mask, if you have an acne problem. Those with dry and normal skin can use a hydrating sheet mask to moisturize the skin.

Fruit pack

Do you have some fruits stored at home? Then, we tell you what you can do to sizzle like no other. Fruits like banana, apple, papaya, avocado, oranges can be combined together in a face pack. These fruits are jam-packed with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, and can give you soft, radiant skin.

Last-minute procedure

If you have 1-2 days, then you do microdermabrasion skin polishing which takes about 15- 20 mins and it gives an instant glow. Also, you can go for party peels which has no downtime, skin looks immediately good for a couple of days. Carbon peel is one more you can go for as its laser skin brightening, with no downtime and will give you an instant glow.