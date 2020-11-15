Do you have dry skin? Here are 6 skincare ingredients you need in your beauty products to get rid of dry and flaky skin in no time.

From its layered fashion to cozy atmosphere, there's a lot to love about the winter season. However, it also has a downside that wreaks havoc on your skin. It is during the chilly weather that many skin problems crop up and make your skin feel itchy and flaky. But thanks to beauty products available in the market that we can get our skincare routine back on track in no time. Most moisturizers for dry skin feel thick, so how do you choose the right skincare products? You look out for the right ingredients suitable for dry skin. So, study the labels carefully when buying skincare products. It is the least you can do to show some love to your skin.

Skincare Ingredients For Dry Skin

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid is a popular ingredient in the beauty realm. Also known as HA, it is a complex sugar that occurs naturally in the skin. It is a humectant, a moisturizing agent known for their ability to retain moisture in the skin and hydrating it. But it should be used in tandem with a moisturizer as it will not provide the same benefits when used separately.

Ceramides

Ceramides are lipids found in the outer layer of the skin. They act as a barrier for the skin and keeps it hydrated. It also protects the skin against environmental aggressors like pollution and irritants that leave the skin dry and patchy. Ceramides help prevent this and aid in skin hydration.

Glycerin

Glycerin is one of the most effective humectants used in beauty products. It secures the moisture in the skin and keeps it hydrated and fresh. Using it regularly will reduce water loss in your skin, which usually happens during winter. So, for those of who have dry, patchy skin should add glycerin to their skincare regimen to bid adieu to dryness.

Vitamin E

Vitamin E is an important antioxidant found in many cosmetic products. It acts as a moisturizer that protects the skin from free radicals and improve moisture levels of the skin. It reduces and prevents dry skin. You can even include foods rich in vitamin E to avail its benefits. Sunflower seeds, almonds, spinach, avocados, squash, kiwifruit, shrimp, olive oil are some of the good sources.

Lactic Acid

Lactic acid helps improve the skin texture by locking in the moisture. It will moisturize your skin and make it feel less dry. When you use it regularly, it can even reduce signs of ageing.

Shea Butter

Shea butter is an emollient, which might help soften and smooth dry skin. It has gained popularity in the beauty world because of its nourishing properties. Even in its raw form, shea butter will easily absorb into the skin and help retain moisture in the skin.

Some Other Tips For Dry Skin