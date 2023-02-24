5 Skincare Tips To Get Ready For Your First Date

Going on a first date is exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. The key to beating those nervous butterflies is being confident. Dressing up and having perfect makeup can help boost your confidence tenfold, and of course, you would want to look your best on your first date. Whether it's a cosy date at home or a fancy night out, your skin can look radiant and fresh throughout the day if you take care of it, as your skin glows differently when you take care of it. Here is a step-by-step plan curated by the Cetaphil team of experts to help you get ready and look fabulous while you get ready to paint the town red.
Step 1 - Cleanse and Exfoliate: Cleansing should be your first step to giving yourself a fresh canvas. An exfoliating cleanser removes dead skin cells, allowing new cells to rise. This gives your skin that flawless, smooth look. While exfoliation can help provide an instant glow to the skin, choose a gentle exfoliating facewash to avoid dryness and irritation. Look for products containing Niacinamide and White Sea Daffodil; these will give you clean and even skin and help reduce dark spots.
Step 2 - Toner: After washing your face, Toner removes any leftover dirt, dust, and impurities from your pores. When used daily, it can have a considerable favourable impact on the look and tightness of your pores, revealing your skin's inner radiance and luminosity. Toner gives an instantly softer skin and protects against dryness with 8-hour hydration. Enriched with natural sea daffodil extract perfectly combines with niacinamide (vitamin B3) to even out your skin tone and reduce pigmentation.
Step 3 - Moisturize: Complete this step before applying makeup to your skin. Moisturizer smoothens the skin's surface for a more even application and can even help your makeup stay on longer. Additionally, having hydrated skin underneath your makeup will help make your face look less dull. Moisturization regularly is also one of the simplest and most no-fuss hyperpigmentation solutions. Use a moisturizer on your skin twice a day without fail. Bonus Tip: Remember to wear sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher if you have plans during the day.
Step 4 - Use non-comedogenic makeup: Examine your product labels carefully and only use non-comedogenic products, especially if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin. These products will not clog your pores and allow your skin to breathe through your makeup. You can look for an oil-free primer or a light foundation and concealer.
Step 5 - Remember to hydrate: Water keeps your body hydrated and revitalized and helps maintain your skin's elasticity. Drink 8-10 glasses of water daily to keep your skin and under your eyes fresh. People who drink much water have a lower chance of getting scars, wrinkles, and soft lines in the long run. Increasing your water intake can also give you even-looking skin and lessen the likelihood of discolouration or dark spots.