Summer is not an easy season to deal with, especially in the northern part of the country. The scorching heat brings with it a range of beauty and skin issues like peeling, sunburn, rashes, so on and so forth. While it is important to include the right kinds of food to keep your skin healthy, you need to follow a beauty regimen too if you don't want this season to take a toll on your skin. Instead of relying on commercially available, chemical-induced products, include natural remedies to keep your skin healthy and supple. Here are five home remedies to help you fight different summer skin issues.

Aloe vera for prickly heat rashes

This is a problem that occurs commonly due to the friction caused by sweat and moisture in the creases of your skin. Such rashes, which come with a burning sensation, can be very irritating. One of the major culprits behind this skin care issue could be synthetic clothes. It's best to resort to cotton, especially during the summer. However, the first thing you need to do to heal your ailing skin is splashing some cold water on the affected area. You need to leave it open for some time. This health condition is also a result of wearing synthetic clothes. Applying aloe vera gel will also soothe your skin.

Scoop out the gel from an aloe vera plant

Apply it directly on the affected area

Do it every day until you get the desired results.

Baking soda for sunburn

Standing in the sun, even for just 15 minutes, can cause dark patches on your skin. The strong UV rays may have harmful effects, leading to reddish spots. Therefore, it is important to handle your dry and dehydrated skin with great caution. Try baking soda

In cool bathing water, add 1tsp of baking soda.

Soak your skin in it for some time.

Now, wash it off with normal water.

Avoid using soap on the skin as this will dry it further.

Coconut oil to treat skin peeling

Skin which is excessively damaged from the heat starts to peel off which can be very painful. Try using coconut oil which is anti-inflammatory and will help in healing the skin.

Take cold water and dip a cotton cloth in. Now, compress your skin with the cloth.

Now, apply coconut oil, which will soothe the skin and help moisturize it.

Make sure to rub the cotton swab on your skin gently before rinsing it after sometime.

Honey for wrinkles

The strong and harmful UV rays of the sun may cause thickening and dryness of the skin leading to wrinkles and premature ageing. If you do not use a sunscreen, it is time you switch to honey. Being an excellent source of minerals, amino acids and antioxidants, honey protects your skin from age-related damages.

Apply a thick layer of raw honey on the affected area.

Leave it for a few minutes.

Once it has soaked into the skin rinse it off with water and pat dry.

Buttermilk for black pots

Excessive sun exposure may lead to black spots, especially on your face. Buttermilk can be a good option to manage this summer skin issue. It is a natural ingredient that will help lighten the skin.

