We tend to become lazy during the monsoon and often ignore our skincare routine. Many people also think that monsoon weather may not be harsh on the skin. And that's where they go wrong and their skin suffers. Take note, monsoon comes with a host of skin problems. Therefore, you need specific skincare treatments for the rainy season, just like the summers and winters.

Monsoon is characterized by severe humidity, sweat, grime, heat as well as dampness and moisture. This constant change in temperature and weather can affect your skin badly. At times your skin may become oily and shiny, and sometimes it may look dull and dry. The season spares no one, as it affects all skin types. In addition, the humid weather may compel you to wash your face repeatedly to get rid of the grime and sweat. Going to the parlor at this time may not be a good idea, given the rising number of COVID cases everywhere. So, we bring to you five best DIY face masks to help you keep your skin problem-free and fresh this monsoon. Here's how to make them-

Oatmeal+ egg mask

What you need: 3 tsp. oatmeal, 1 egg white and 1 tsp. each of honey and curd. Also Read - Summer beauty guide: 5 Natural remedies for your freckles

How to prepare it: Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mix them well to make a smooth paste. Now apply this paste onto the cleansed face and let it stay for half an hour. Then wash off with regular water. Apply this mask twice a week.

Oatmeal+ rosewater mask

What you need: 3 tsp. oatmeal, 1 tbsp. rose water and 1 tsp. each of honey and curd.

How to prepare it: In a bowl, mix all these ingredients together to make a smooth paste. After that, apply it onto the cleansed face. Keep it for half an hour before rinsing off with regular water. Use this face mask twice a week.

Fuller’s earth pack

What you need: 1 tbsp. of fuller’s earth (multani mitti) and rose water.

How to prepare it: Put one tbsp. of fuller’s earth (multani mitti) in a bowl, add adequate amount of rose water and whip together to make a thick and smooth paste. Make sure that there are no granules. Apply this pack once a week on your face.

This pack is best for people with oily/combination skin. If you have dry skin, better not try this mask. But if you’re it, make sure to apply a good moisturiser once you have washed it off.

Besan+turmeric mask

What you need: Gram powder (besan), turmeric, lemon juice, and rose water.

How to prepare it: Mix one tsp. of besan with a pinch of turmeric. In it, squeeze 2-3 drops of lemon juice and add 1-2 tsp. of rose water. Now mix all together until it turns into a smooth paste. Apply this pack onto the face and rinse off after 15-20 minutes. Anybody can apply it, regardless of the skin type, excluding those who have sensitive skin. Apply this mask regularly to get a natural glow on your skin.

Fresh fruit mask

What you need: 1inch piece each of banana, apple and peach, 1 strawberry and 1 tsp honey.

How to prepare it: Put all the ingredients in a bowl and mash them using a fork. You may also use a blender. Apply this paste onto your face, and let it sit for some time. Then wash off to get glowing skin.