While putting on make-up, the first thing you may think is matching it with the dress you’re going to wear for the day. But if you’re not careful about what you’re applying and where you’re applying, you can end up looking older. You old tried-and-tested makeup tricks might not work throughout your life.

As you age, your skin will gradually lose its elasticity and firmness. Your face will acquire new lines and wrinkles, and so your old makeup routine might not fit you anymore. Here are some common makeup mistakes that can make you look older:

Foundation faux pa

As we get older, our skin becomes lighter. Applying a too–pale foundation might actually make your fine lines become more visible and make you look older. Choose a foundation with a slightly warmer tone or blend your current shade with a darker shade. Powder foundation can also make your skin look flaky.

Applying too much eyeshadow

A dense layer of eyeshadow can add heaviness to your eyes and make look aged. Using an eyeshadow primer before applying your shadow may do the trick for you. This will give the desired colour without making your eyes to look heavy. Also, avoid using eyeshadow colours like browns, reds, and yellows. These colours can make you look tired. Instead, go for jewel tones to make your eyes look more lively and awake.

Using concealer underneath your eyes

Be careful while applying concealer underneath your eyes. While it might camouflage those dark circles, it can also amplify your wrinkles under your eyes. Stop making this mistake and apply concealer only on the inner half of your under-eye area.

Overdoing your eyebrows

Use your brow pencil lightly even if you have light and fine brows. Dark and unblended brows can make you look older. Blend and soften your lines using a brush afterward to make it look more natural.

Not using moisturizer

As you get older, your hormone levels also go down and this can cause skin dryness. So, it is important to use a moisturizer before applying make-up to keep your skin hydrated. Adding a hydrating primer may increase the moisturizing power.