As you get older your skin’s natural oil production decreases and this leads to the appearance of fine lines wrinkles age spots and sagging skin. Excessive makeup to hide these aging signs does more harm than good. Commercial beauty products are often loaded with toxins and chemicals that can deplete the skin of its moisture and natural elasticity as well as cause irreversible dermal damage. Aging is inevitable but there are many things you can do to delay the signs of aging especially on your skin. Regular skin care a healthy lifestyle good sleep and a balanced diet can go