As you get older, your skin's natural oil production decreases and this leads to the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, age spots, and sagging skin. Excessive makeup to hide these aging signs does more harm than good. Commercial beauty products are often loaded with toxins and chemicals that can deplete the skin of its moisture and natural elasticity, as well as cause irreversible dermal damage. Aging is inevitable, but there are many things you can do to delay the signs of aging, especially on your skin. Regular skin care, a healthy lifestyle, good sleep, and a balanced diet can go a long way in keeping your skin looking healthier and younger. Instead of spending your hard-earned money on anti-aging cosmetics, try these natural oils to keep your skin hydrated, plump, and full of life.

Argan Oil

Argan oil is made up of 80 percent fatty acids that help fight free radicals, which can cause oxidative stress and lead to premature skin aging. Plus, it contains vitamins A and E that help reduce wrinkles, age spots, fine lines, and sagging skin. In addition, argan oil can keep your skin moisturized, improve its elasticity, and protect it from ultraviolet (UV) rays. The best thing about this oil is that it is absorbed quickly by the skin and without leaving any oily residue, which makes it suitable for all skin types. Also Read - Don’t want to go for chemical peel to treat strawberry legs? Try these home remedies

How to use it: Apply a few drops of argan oil on cleansed skin and gently massage in circular motions daily before going to bed.

Olive Oil

This oil contains vitamin A, E and several other minerals and fatty acids that help your skin fight free-radical damage. It stimulates the production of collagen, a protein that is one of the main building blocks of our skin.

How to use it: Massage your body with lukewarm olive oil for 5 to 10 minutes daily before taking a bath. This will improve blood circulation, keep your skin moisturized and reduce aging signs.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil can also work against aging signs like wrinkles and age spots by promoting collagen production. It has antioxidant properties that help fight free-radical damage. The lauric acid in coconut oil has an antibacterial effect that can help fight acne breakouts. Coconut oil is also used as a popular natural remedy to treat dry skin, eczema, and psoriasis. What’s more, it can protect your skin against sun damage, one of the main causes of premature skin aging.

How to use it: Massage your body with coconut oil after a bath or shower daily. Once a week, exfoliate your skin with a mixture of coconut oil and granulated sugar.

Almond Oil

Rich in vitamin E and K, almond oil can improve skin elasticity and promote better circulation. It can help rejuvenate and soften the skin, thereby improving complexion and skin tone. Studies have shown that topical application of almond oil can prevent and reverse sun damage.

How to use it: Massage your skin with almond oil after taking a bath. Do this daily to delay the signs of aging.

Neem Essential Oil

This essential oil has antioxidant, antibacterial, and antifungal properties that help delay skin aging as well as prevent skin infections. Neem oil also contains a good amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids and vitamin E. The fatty acids protect the skin from UV irradiation and vitamin E helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, age spots, and wrinkles.

How to use it: Mix 1 tablespoon of neem essential oil in 1/3 cup of lukewarm olive or coconut oil. Massage your skin with this mixture for 5 minutes in circular motions before going to bed and leave it overnight. You can do this daily.