5 Beauty Secrets To Steal From Madhuri Dixit For A Glowing Skin

Who isn't in the awe of Madhuri Dixit's eternal beauty? Here's some tea on what she swears by when it comes to skincare.

Do you believe Madhuri Dixit just turned 55 today? Even in her 50s, her beauty gives young actresses a run for their money. Don't we all enviously admire her flawless skin? If you are wondering how Madhuri Dixit's face still maintains that natural radiance after years of working in the profession and wearing loads of makeup. Well, her beauty secrets have a lot to do with natural substances. Over the years, she revealed many beauty secrets that can help her get fresh looking and glowing skin.

Madhuri Dixit's Beauty Secrets

Here are some of the secrets of the beauty queen who still reigns supreme when it comes to looking naturally beautiful:

Follow a skincare routine

Having a skincare routine is an ideal way to keep your skin looking youthful and glowy. Madhuri once revealed that her morning routine includes a cleanser, toner, moisturizer and SPF. Her nighttime routine includes a very important step: removing all the makeup. She uses another cleanser post removing all the makeup and applies a toner and vitamin C serum. Her PM repertoire ends with a moisturizer.

Hydrate your skin

In an interview, Madhuri revealed that she drinks lots of water to keep her skin hydrated and looking fresh. Water keeps your body moisturised and rejuvenated, as well as maintains the flexibility of your skin. People who drink a lot of water have fewer scars, wrinkles, and soft lines, and they don't show as many signs of ageing as those who don't.

Regular workouts help the skin

Eating healthy and following a skincare routine are all good, but following an exercise routine is equally as important. Madhuri likes to mix it up when it comes to working out. While she does hit the gym twice a week, she also does Kathak thrice a week to keep herself fit. You can also include a routine that suits you and that you like.

Go all-natural

She once shared that she put cucumber slices dipped in milk on her eyes to get rid of the dark circles. Well, cucumber is believed to be an excellent skincare ingredient as it is high in water content that keeps your skin hydrated and looking fresh. It also contains melanin content which helps make your skin look brighter. Milk, on the other hand, is good for keeping the skin smooth and supple. It also helps reduce tan, dark spots and patches.

Don't go to bed with makeup on

It is one of the most important steps to follow if you want to maintain the smoothness of your skin for a long time. Madhuri says that she never goes to bed with her makeup on. Sleeping with makeup on hinders the skin from renewing itself, causing good collagen to break down. Because light cannot reflect off the skin, it seems aged and rough. Fine lines and wrinkles might appear because cosmetics disrupt cell turnover. It can also lead to eye infections and chapped lips.

Cleaning your face before bed can be a soothing and easy process with a simple and effective night wash routine. Failure to remove makeup produces a barrier on your skin that prevents skin products from being absorbed. Always remove your makeup before going to bed so that moisturizing, and anti-ageing creams can work.

Caution: While these things work for the actress, this skincare routine and hacks might not suit you. You must do a patch test or consult a doctor to avoid skin problems.

