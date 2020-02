Collagen is the key when it comes to keeping your skin youthful and wrinkle-free.

Unless you find the fountain of youth, you can’t stop ageing. And with time, you will get visible lines on your face. As you age, your hormone levels drop and your skin gets drier. Collagen is the key when it comes to keeping your skin youthful and wrinkle-free. Our body produces collagen naturally, but unfortunately production starts to decline as we grow older. Collagen also decreases with other factors such as smoking, sugar and ultraviolet rays, which can cause our skin to age prematurely. By taking some preventive actions, we can slow such type of premature aging.

Want to boost your overall skin health and reduce the effects of aging? Adopt these everyday age-defying habits.

Drink tea, not coffee, in the morning

Tea, specifically white tea, can reduce your risk of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and even age-associated wrinkles, says one study. White tea could protect the body from enzymes that breakdown collagen and elastin- proteins that give the skin its firmness and elasticity. The breakdown of these two proteins can lead to age-related wrinkles and sagging skin.

Cut sugar intake

Sugar damages collagen and elastin. That is too much sugar can lead to premature aging. So cutting your sugar intake will be beneficial for your face. To keep your skin looking its best, swap that chocolate chip cookie with a handful of strawberries.

Drink plenty of water

Staying hydrated promotes blood circulation and helps prevent skin damage. Water also help flush out the toxins from the body and improve your complexion. Drinking enough water can also help combat a variety of skin issues including psoriasis and eczema.

Protect your skin from the sun

The sun plays a major role in prematurely aging our skin. You can protect your skin from the harmful UV rays by seeking shade, covering up with clothing, and using sunscreen. Make sure to apply sunscreen before stepping out in the sun.

Maintain a good sex life

Having more sex is another way to knock a decade off your age. Having sexual intercourse three times per week, or more, is the magic number for preserving your youth- according to a British psychologist.