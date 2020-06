When you want to get rid of tanning due to excessive sun exposure try mixing honey with lemon.

Thanks to lockdown, many people are trying out new DIYs and homemade recipes to enhance their beauty. A lot of kitchen ingredients have turned out to be a blessing in disguise in this regard. Honey is no different. Considered to be a traditional, anti-bacterial and nourishing skincare ingredient, honey has been used since time immemorial for its many benefits. Its hydrating properties make it an effective remedy for a number of skin issues like acne, chapped lips, scars and more. It not only rejuvenates the skin but works on reducing blemishes too. It can also help you get rid of your tan and gives you a healthy and a natural glow. Also Read - Banana Mug Cake: A healthy dessert that pampers your sweet tooth too

Take a look at these 5 skin problems and how honey can help you deal with them. Also Read - Drinks for weight loss--Can honey and lemon water help?

Dry skin

The sweetness in honey acts as natural humectants and emollients that hydrates your skin and reduces dryness. Raw honey has moisturizing and soothing properties, which leaves your skin soft, radiant and glowing. You can use a combo of honey with rosewater and oats. Rosewater acts as a natural astringent and oats helps in eliminating all impurities thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Also Read - 5 amazing health benefits of honey you may not have known about

How to

Take 2 tablespoons of oats and 1 tablespoon of honey and rosewater and mix well.

Apply this all over your face and neck and leave it for not more than 10 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Tanning

Honey contains anti-inflammatory properties and is a great anti-tanning agent. Therefore, when you want to get rid of tanning due to excessive sun exposure try mixing honey with lemon. Lemon contains citric acid, which has natural skin lightening properties. Try this face pack.

How to

Mix two tablespoons of honey with a few drops of lemon juice.

Apply it on the affected area once or twice in a day.

Apply the mixture for 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water.

Acne

Since honey is high in antioxidants, it can help you deal with acne-prone skin on a daily basis. Add cinnamon to honey to get rid of pimples, blackheads and itchy skin.

How to

For this paste, mix honey and cinnamon powder to a fine consistency.

Dab this gently on the affected area and let it stay overnight.

Wash it off the next morning with lukewarm water.

Chapped lips

Since honey is a natural moisturizer, it works wonders for chapped and dry lips too. The hydrating benefits mixed with natural enzymes, antioxidants and minerals in raw honey work well to moisturize lips.

How to

Apply raw honey directly to lips.

Leave on for a few minutes.

Then wash off.

Blackheads

Blackheads is a common skin condition that almost everyone complains of. Raw honey can easily fight them as it contains crystallized granules, which act as a gentle exfoliant. You can also use it for your daily face wash.

How to