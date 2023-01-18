4 Of The Biggest Skincare Myths, Debunked!

Skincare experts are here to lift the curtain on some of the biggest myths causing massive harm to your skin.

The more you delve into the skincare world, the more knowledge and information you consume. Although, with the overwhelming amount of advice, it can be difficult to distinguish between facts and myths. So, it's likely that you've heard of these or might be following a few even. This is why the Korean Skincare brand Quench Botanics' skincare experts are here to lift the curtain on some of the biggest myths causing massive harm to your skin.

Myth #1: Higher SPF Offers Better Sun Protection

It's easy to fall for this myth while shopping for your new sunscreen. Partly because of the way most brands showcase their SPF value, making it sound like higher SPF sunscreens are the best. But in reality, there's hardly any difference. A sunscreen with SPF 30 blocks 97% of UVB rays, whereas it can block 98% if it has SPF 50 and 99% when it's SPF 100. So, you see, above a specific number, there's a minimal difference in the benefits, and there are chances you are failing for a marketing gimmick. Instead, opt for an SPF 50+ broad-spectrum sunscreen like Bravocado SPF 50+ PA++++ Sunscreen Gel - 50 ML that has PA++++ value, depicting that it can protect against UVA rays too.

Myth #2: You Should Skip Moisturizers If You Have Oily Skin

Moisturizers are a part of even the most basic skincare routine CTM cleansing, toning and moisturizing. So, to misquote that moisturizers should be avoided if you have oily skin is one of the biggest skincare myths. Oily skin produces more sebum to compensate for the lack of moisture in the skin. Once you use a moisturizer, it balances out oil. A moisturizer especially made for oily skin will meet your skin's moisture requirements without leaving your skin feeling greasy, oily or dull. Instead, opt for a new hydro moisturizer like Birch Please Hydrofresh Daily Moisturizer to get that instant softness on your face!

Myth #3: The More You Wash Your Oily Skin, The Better

If you're struggling with acne or have excessively oily skin, it's easy to believe that washing your face frequently will help. But, contrary to that, over-washing can strip your face of your skin's natural oil, causing more sebum secretion. This might clog your pores, aggravate your acne, or make your complexion even oilier. Not to forget dryness and itchiness. So wash your face only twice daily, in the morning and at the end of the day. In addition, you can consider cleaning your face and body to tackle sweat and dirt if you work out.

Myth #4: Only Anti-Ageing Products Can Erase All Signs Of Ageing

Ageing is a natural phenomenon, and nothing can counter that. That said, it does not mean that your anti-ageing overnight face masks or serums are useless. They boost the production of collagen and elastin in your skin, which is depleting as you age and thus reduce the appearance of signs of ageing. They should be applied religiously. But overall, the best way to delay the signs of ageing is by wearing sunscreen throughout the year, eating healthy, having a healthy lifestyle and following a consistent skincare routine.

