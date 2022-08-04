4 Best Oily Skin Care Hacks For Monsoon Season

Increased humidity during monsoons can harm your skin. Here's how to keep oily skin at its best even during monsoons.

We love monsoon season for its pleasant whether, but the increased humidity can cause skin problems if proper precautions are not taken to protect your skin. If you have oily skin, it can get worse during the monsoon, making your skin prone to breakouts.

So, what can we do to protect our skin during monsoons? We asked Dr. Neha Dubey, Consultant Medical & Cosmetic Dermatologist, Medical Director at Meraki Skin Clinic, Gurugram.

Dr. Dubey stated, "As much as we all enjoy the weather transitioning into being a little forgiving as monsoon season sets in after bearing the scorching heat of summers, it's not very friendly towards our skin and hair. The humidity and dampness result in certain changes in the cutaneous ecosystem that can result in acne, enlarged pores, dull skin, frizzy hair, etc."

Monsoon care tips for oily skin

Below are tips shared by Dr. Dubey to help you keep oily skin at its best even during monsoons.

CLEANSER: Our skin care should change according to the season. So, if you have oily skin and use AHA or BHA-containing cleansers, you can continue with those and increase their contact time on your skin to get rid of the extra oil that's being secreted by sebaceous glands on your face. If you use something really mild in terms of a face wash and it doesn't give that squeaky clean feeling, then it's time you switch to the above-mentioned type of cleansers. Glycolic acid, salicylic acid & benzoyl peroxide are potent molecules when it comes to caring for oily skin.

TONER: Even if you don't use one all year round, now is a good time to start. Instead of opting for alcohol-based toners which eventually rip off the natural moisture of the skin, go for glycolic acid-based toners which would help you achieve smooth and balanced skin.

MOISTURIZER: Dimethicon serves as a better moisturizer for people with shiny skin as compared to traditional ingredients like mineral oil, and petrolatum. It gives that smooth feeling without making the skin oily as it gets absorbed really quick post application. Oil-free lightweight moisturizers containing hyaluronic acid does a good job too.

CLAY MASKS: Kaolin & Bentonite clay absorbs excess sebum from the top layer of the skin and helps in achieving a matt finish. This in turn prevents frequent breakouts which are a common occurrence during monsoons. Excessive use might dry out the skin totally so once or twice a week application is good.

SPF: If you believe in loving thy skin then you for sure know the importance of a good sunscreen. Although the sun is not visible during rains, ultraviolet radiations emitted by it are pretty much there all throughout the day, so sunscreen application is important during monsoon as well. Higher SPFs contain higher concentrations of sun-protecting agents which have the potential of making the skin greasy resulting in breakouts so opt for SPF up to 30 and nothing more than that if you have oily skin.

NUTRITION: Excessive sweating, humidity and dehydration can be easily seen on the skin in the form dullness, pigmentation, enlarged pores and acne. Food and lifestyle plays a huge part in not only how our skin behaves all the year round but also in the way it accepts skin care products. Restrict your intake of deep-fried stuff and junk & include more of seasonal vegetables, fruits & water in your routine diet.

