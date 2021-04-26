We need to drink lots of water to beat the heat and stay healthy during summer, but we also need to take special care for our skin. Bollywood beauty Malaika Arora has shared three yoga poses that can help purify blood and give you a healthy-looking skin. The actress also claimed that she practised these poses regularly for radiant skin. Here are the asanas and the benefits you will get: Also Read - Malaika Arora Shares Her Favourite Body Toning Yoga Asanas. Watch The Video Here

1) Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand Pose)

As the whole body is balanced on the shoulders, this pose influences the functioning of all parts of your body. Sarvangasana, which is also referred as 'Queen of asanas', is believed to be highly beneficial in maintaining the mental and physical health. "Sarvangasana regulates the flow of blood towards your face as you are upside down. This is how the quality and texture of your skin improves while also building strength around shoulders and back," said Malaika.

How to do Sarvangasana

Begin by lying on your back with your hands resting by your side.

Now, lift your legs, buttocks and back until you come up high on your shoulders while supporting your back with the hands.

Keep the legs and spine straight by pressing the elbows down to the floor and hands into the back.

You should not press the neck into the floor.

Keep breathing deeply and hold this pose for 30-60 seconds.

Relax for a minimum of 60 seconds after coming out of the posture.

2) Halasana (Plough Pose)

It is considered a relaxing and calming pose. This asana stretches the shoulders, back, neck, hamstrings, and calves. Yoga experts say it may also help relieve a backache by stretching the paraspinal muscles of the lower back, which are often not targeted in other poses. “This pose helps to reduce stress, calm the mind and improves your digestive process, all of which has an amazing effect on your skin,” wrote Malaika on her Instagram post.

How to do Halasana

Lie on your back with your arms onto the ground.

Lift your legs to 90 degrees by pressing into your palms and forearms. Pause and then lift your butt and bring your feet up and over your head until your toes touch the floor behind your head.

Your legs should be straight, your palms together and your fingers interlaced.

Keep the neck straight and the look upward.

Try to stay in this posture for five deep breaths.

If you’re a beginner, do not try Plow Pose.

3) Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Trikonasana is a pose that opens the chest and shoulders. This opening of the chest allows supply of fresh oxygen to the skin. Along with benefiting the skin, it also gives you toned arms, legs and thighs as you practice regularly,” said Malaika.

How to do the Trikonasana

Stand straight keeping your feet up to 4 feet wide apart.

Now, turn your right foot out 90 degrees and left foot in by 15 degrees so that the center of your right heel is aligned with the center of the arch of your left foot.

Inhale deeply and as you exhale, bend your body downward to the right, keeping your waist straight. Your left hand should be up in the air while your right hand down towards floor, forming a straight line.

Keep your right hand on your shin, ankle, or the floor outside your right foot, whatever is comfortable for you.

Keep your head in a neutral position or turn it to the left.

Keep taking in long deep breaths.

Repeat the same on the other side.

Watch the video here to get started: