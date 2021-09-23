10 Japanese Lifestyle Lessons By An Expert To Slow Down The Signs Of Ageing

Japanese Lifestyle Lessons By An Expert To Slow Down The Signs Of Ageing

Ageing is inevitable but what if we tell you that there are ways you can slow down the signs of ageing! Here are some Japanese secrets to slow down the signs of ageing by an expert.

The Japanese are known for their youthful, radiant skin, with many often looking 7-10 years younger than their actual age! So, what's their secret? On the whole, Japanese skincare deals with preventive measures rather than tackling signs of ageing after they appear. Take a look at some of these.

A Balanced Diet

The Japanese believe in the old adage 'you are what you eat.' Japanese food is not all about tempura and ramen. Traditional meals eaten at home are known as ichijyu sansai (translating to 'one soup, three dishes') which includes a dish consisting of a protein like fish, egg or tofu and two sides of vegetables along with rice, and pickled vegetables that improve gut health. Such balanced meals are rich in vitamins, minerals and fibre, which help in reducing the body's production of toxins that cause inflammatory skin conditions and premature ageing.

Green Tea For The Win

Consumption of 2-4 small cups of green tea daily is the norm in Japan as this tea is known for its excellent antioxidant properties, and guards against environmental damage and premature ageing.

TRENDING NOW

Bathe For Beautiful Skin

You read that right! Bathing is considered an important step for beautiful skin in Japan. Be it at sentos (public baths), onsens (hot springs) or at home the Japanese indulge in long, steamy baths enriched with oils and bath salts.

Facial Massages

The Japanese rely on facial massages to achieve taut, wrinkle-free skin. There are specific kinds of massages such as korugi and asahi. Korugi is a high-pressure facial massage technique, while the Asahi massage targets the lymph nodes and is popular even with celebrities across the world for helping relieve swelling, puffiness and slowing down the signs of ageing.

A 4-Step Beauty Regimen

Rather than chasing flawless skin, the Japanese focus on plump, supple skin through proper cleansing and hydration. To achieve this, they follow a specific 4-step beauty regimen known as double cleansing and double moisturising. The double cleanse targets thorough cleansing of the skin by taking off all makeup and build-up of dead skin cells, sebum and environmental impurities from the face using two gentle cleansers first an oil-based cleanser which is massaged into the face and washed away, followed by a foaming, water-based cleanser. For double moisture, a light lotion is used which works as a skin softener and hydrates the skin, preparing it to receive the moisturiser that follows which helps lock in all the hydration. In Japan, a nightly cleanse before bedtime is considered essential, even if you don't wear makeup.

You may like to read

Use Sunscreen Every Day

The Japanese alwayssw use sun protection, be it indoors or outdoors, rain or sunshine. This ensures that sunspots and pigmentation which lead to skin ageing are kept at bay.

Start Early

Unlike the West where anti-ageing skincare often starts well into one's 30s, the Japanese believe in gentle skincare early on as early as one's teen years. This continues into their twenties, thirties, forties and moves into anti-ageing products once fine lines and wrinkles do start showing up.

Be Gentle

Never rub your face. Instead, always pat the skin dry or pat in products. This reduces the chances of tugging or dragging your skin which if done, over the years can lead to sagging and dullness.

Pare It Down And Opt For Botanical-Based Products

A minimalistic skincare routine that does not overload the face with layers of product is the key. Instead, the Japanese use just a few effective, but gentle products that deliver results. Additionally, products packed with natural anti-ageing ingredients such as green tea and seaweed are staples in skincare cabinets across Japan.

Go Bare Sometimes

Breaks are good, and the Japanese believe that leaving the skin product-free once in a while allows it to breathe and gives it some much-needed downtime.

(The article is contributed by Fumi Manabe, Senior Manager Overseas Retail, DHC - A Japanese Skincare Brand)

RECOMMENDED STORIES