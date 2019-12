Your busy work schedule not giving you enough time for intensive skin care routine? Don’t worry! You can still pamper yourself with these five simple tricks, without compromising on your busy schedule.

Drink vegetable and fruit juices

A juiceskeeps your body healthy, both inside and outside. Consumption of vegetable and fruit juices is the best way to get a healthy skin. Fibre and other essential nutrients, like vitamins and minerals, found in most vegetables and fruits will help flush out the toxins that affect your overall skin. They also contain antioxidants that inhibit the growth of free radicals that are known to cause damage to body cells.

Choose your favourites from the list and make sure to have it every morning: Spinach juice, aloe vera juice, carrot and beetroot juice, cucumber juice, fresh tomato juice, pomegranate juice, papaya juice and ginger lemon juice.

Clean your makeup brushes regularly

Cleaning your makeup brushes should be an important part of your beauty routine. Because your old and dirty makeup brushes can clog your pores and oil glands.

When used daily, makeup brushes can accumulate dead skin cells, dirt, oil, pollution, and bacteria, which can cause skin infections. Therefore, skin experts recommend washing your concealer and foundation brushes once a week.

Avoid direct heat exposure

Too much exposure to sun can cause wrinkles, age spots and other skin problems — as well as increase the risk of skin cancer. Moreover, you should avoid getting too close to heaters and fireplaces, as they can also harm your skin.

Try to avoid the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when its rays are strongest. While stepping out, use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. Reapply every two hours.

And, of course, drink plenty of water (around eight glasses of water a day) to keep your skin hydrated.

Use silk pillowcases

Quality sleep or getting eight hours a night is a must for your skin health. But another secret to healthy skin is silk pillowcases. Use of silk pillowcases help prevent wrinkles, keep skin hydrated, and regulate body heat.

Silk is also good for your hair — as it helps avoid tangles and breakage.

Choose the correct cleanser for your skin type

Before you start your skin care routine, it is important to know you skin type. Because what works for her may not work for you. So, if you have oily or acne prone skin, a salycylic gel or benzoyl peroxide wash may work better. For dry mature skin, a moisturizing glycolic or milky cleanser is recommended. Moisturize you skin right after you get out of the shower and right before you go to bed.