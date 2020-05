Coconut has the ability to moisturize your skin and keep it soft and radiantly young.

Botox, plastic surgeries, snail facials and more, people leave no stone unturned to look younger and try all sorts of treatments in the world. But surprisingly they fail to realize that the ingredients to look younger naturally are already present at their home. Here are some best anti-ageing home remedies which you can try during the quarantine.

Apply lemon juice

Lemon is a strong antioxidant which contains vitamin C. It works wonders on the ageing spots and freckles.

How to

Just squeeze out the juice from a lemon.

Apply and leave on your skin for about 15 minutes.

Rinse with plain water.

Or

Combine 1 tsp of lemon juice with half tsp of milk cream and 1 tsp of egg white.

Mix all these ingredients and apply on the face;

Rinse with cold water after 15 minutes.

Try coconut milk

Coconut is loaded with fatty acids, proteins and vitamin E. It has the ability to moisturize your skin and keep it soft and radiantly young.

How to

Grate raw coconut and squeeze the milk out of it.

Apply it onto your face and leave it for about 20 minutes.

Now rinse it off with warm water.

Choose papaya mask

Papaya contains vitamin A and is said to be good for eyes. The same reason makes it a good option for your skin too. Papaya is also rich vitamin E and antioxidants like beta-carotene that helps prevent your skin from free radical damage, and thus keep wrinkles and other signs of ageing at bay. And thanks to the enzyme called papain, this fruit can remove the dead skin cells from your skin leaving it more elastic and firmer.

How to

Cut a few pieces of a totally ripe papaya.

Mash into a smooth paste.

Apply this on the face and leave it for 15 minutes.

Wash away with warm water.

Opt for rose water

Rose water is a famous beauty ingredient for skin. It works as a cleanser and can help in removing the dirt from your skin pores. Rose water also has an astringent action which helps tighten your skin and reduce puffiness.

Mix 2 tsp of rose water with 3-4 drops ofglycerine and half a tsp of lemon juice.

Apply the mixture to your face using cotton ball.

Do it every night before you go to bed.

Try cucumber and curd pack

Cucumber contains vitamin C and caffeic acid. It helps in reducing the puffiness and dark circles under your eyes. Apart from it, cucumber also contains 80-90% of water which helps in keeping your skin smooth and healthy. On the other hand, curd contains lactic acid which helps in exfoliating the dead cells of the skin and rejuvenating the skin. Using the face pack made with cucumber and curd twice a week for a few months can give you a healthy and younger looking skin.

How to