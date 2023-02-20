Skin Care Tips For Men: Here’s What You Can Do To Look Your Best

Looking good is not just a female prerogative. Men also realize that looking one's best imparts self-confidence, very necessary in today's competitive career world. There are many jobs in which appearance counts, like public relations, front office jobs, marketing and sales, jobs in the hospitality industry, tourism, television, modeling and so on. Salon care has also become popular among men.

A man's skin is just as vulnerable as a woman's. Exposure to the sun, air pollutants, chlorinated water, harsh soaps and after-shave preparations, all influence his skin, making it dry and sensitive, and also hastening the aging process of the skin. Men are ardent followers of the soap and water routine. But, soaps can be too alkaline and harsh on the skin. They disrupt the normal acid-alkaline balance of the skin and predispose it to eruptions and rashes.

Here's what you need to do

Men require skin-care routines that are simple and not too time-consuming.

Cleansing is a must

Cleansing at night is of utmost importance, to remove all the pollutants that have been deposited on the skin during the day.

If the skin is normal to dry, a light cleansing gel can be applied and massaged on the skin for a minute and then wiped off with a clean moist towel or cotton wool. This would leave the skin cleansed, without causing moisture depletion.

For oily skins, use a face wash. For acne and problem skins, a medicated cleanser should be used. After cleansing, dab on skin tonic to tone and refresh the skin. This can be a pre-shave routine.

Don't forget to scrub

Use a facial scrub twice a week, rubbing gently with small circular motions and wash off with plain water. This helps to remove dead cells and brighten the skin. It also keeps the pores unclogged, thus discouraging blackheads.

Shaving the right way

For shaving, choose a gentle, creamy, emollient product. This softens the hair, making shaving much easier. It also leaves the skin smooth and supple. Most after-shave lotions are alcohol-based, which has a drying effect on the skin. A non-greasy after-shave cream would be ideal. Keeping this in mind, we formulated an after-shave cream for men. It contains sandalwood, which is a powerful antiseptic and helps to soothe the skin. It also has a natural woody fragrance that is ideal for men. Moreover, the cream helps to keep the skin moisturized.

Protect your skin from the sun

Men spend more time out of doors, in the sun. The application of sunscreens before going out in the sun plays an important role in preventing UV ray damage.

A sun block lotion with SPF 25 would suit most skins.

Apply it 20 minutes before sun-exposure.

For oily skin, a sunscreen gel would be more suitable.

Importance of skin nourishment as you age

With age, the skin care routine should also include nourishing. Nourishing provides the emollients, which helps the skin to hold moisture. So, as the skin's oil-gland activity decreases, nourishing assumes more importance.

The application of night creams, with a light massage, helps in providing the skin with ingredients that improve skin texture.

A nourishing cream which contains antioxidants like wheat-germ oil, or vitamin-rich ingredients, help to keep the skin looking younger and can also have a rejuvenating effect.

Due to advanced skin-care techniques, it has been possible to formulate products and incorporate ingredients that have greater age-control benefits.

Stress, lack of sleep, dietary deficiencies, rich and spicy foods, excess alcohol, smoking and a sedentary lifestyle can have detrimental effects on both health and appearance. Good looks and good health are two sides of the same coin.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)