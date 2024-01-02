Skin Care Resolutions Of 2024: 7 Rules You Must Abide By This Year

Transform your skin care routine by making 7 important resolutions this new year.

The year 2024 has officially begun and a new year is all about making promises to yourself and to others of not repeating our mistakes. On our journey to become better people you must also focus on a little self-care. Make sure to take care of your health, skin and hair. This year we must not make the skin care mistakes that we made last year. As we progress into the future, we must remember that our climate and environment is changing and becoming worse day by day. So, we should take extra care of our health and that includes our skin especially. Our skin is exposed to a number of pollutants and toxins which can seriously cause diseases. Here's is a list of mistakes experts say you must never make again!

7 Rules You Must Take Up As A Resolution This Year

Skin care resolutions of 2024:

Always Use Sun Protection

Many people think that sun block is not important. An important note to remember is that sun block protects your skin from UV rays thereby protecting it from diseases like skin cancer and melanoma. Sun block should be used at all times even at night. Yes, there is no direct sunlight at night but the UV rays are still there in the atmosphere.

Focus On Diet As Much As Products

Your diet is more important than any fancy skin or hair care routine. A good and healthy body will automatically ensure health skin and hair. Whereas, if you lifestyle and diet is bad, your skin care will barely have any effect. You have to nurture your skin from the inside.

Stay Consistent With Your Routine

Cleansing, scrubbing, toning and moisturising are very important parts of your routine and you must do them regularly. Also remember, your skin includes your whole body and not just your face.

Avoid Following Random Social Media Trends For Skin And Hair

Social media nowadays is filled with people giving advices on skin and hair care but hardly any of them have scientific backing. Those advices may help them but might not help you. If may even harm you. So, always consult a dermatologist instead of following influencers on Instagram.

Regularly Consult Your Dermatologist

Your skin will also have its bad days and good days. This is normal. Instead of freaking out or self-diagnosing or relying on you-tubers and Tik-Toker's to solve your problem, simply go to a dermatologist. Maintain contact and get regular advices from them if required.

Follow A Simple Day And Night Routine

Do no overcomplicate your routine every day. This is hardly possible for ordinary people. Keep it simple yet effective.

Two Things You Must Do Before Going To Be

First, always wash your face before going to sleep. Clean your face off of all the dirt, make-up, sunscreen and oil. Second, use retinol on skin before applying anything else. Retinol can help protect your skin from sun and improve its texture.