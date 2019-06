Here, we give a few nutrition-based skin care tips that will help you look your best throughout the summer months. © Shutterstock

Our skin is an important constituent of our body. It is a mirror that reflects our overall health. A shallow, dull skin is the first indicator of underlying health issues that we might be suffering from. It hints at our internal physiological disorders even before any other symptoms show up. Hence, it is important to pamper our skin both externally as well as internally. This is especially true in summer when the heat and humidity play havoc on the skin. So, skin care should be a part of our daily routine during those hot sultry months.

Summer months are extremely cruel to our skin and extra care is needed to give them a healthy radiant look. The excessive sweating and pollution take its toll on our skin. Using beauty products alone will not restore its glow and radiance. A beauty regime is no doubt, important for the health of your skin but it is equally important to nurture it from within.

Here, we give a few nutrition-based skin care tips that will help you look your best throughout the summer months.

IMPORTANCE OF NUTRITION

It is important that we switch to a nutrient-rich diet packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory items for a healthy skin. The old saying ‘you are what you eat’ is true not only for our overall health but it also applies to how our skin looks and feels. In a 2007 study, researchers at the American Academy of Dermatology found that eating nutritious foods is beneficial for optimal skin health. Avocados, walnuts, flaxseeds, salmon and sardines are good sources of healthy fats. Plant-based foods are packed with vitamins and minerals and promote skin health. It is best to avoid processed foods and sugar, refined carbohydrate grains and saturated fat during these months. Here is what you should include in your platter during this season.

Go for a Mediterranean diet

You must include fruits and vegetable and healthy fats in your diet if you wish to breeze through summer looking your best. New research conducted by Tel Aviv University’s School of Health Professions shows that the Mediterranean diet, rich in antioxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, protects us from skin cancer. This diet includes foods like olive oil, fish, yogurt and colourful fruits and vegetables that help fight the oxidising effect of the sun. The study was published in Nutrition Reviews.

Say yes to carotenoids

Carrots, pumpkin, tomatoes, spinach, tomatoes, eggs and mangoes are rich in carotenoids. These are easily available during summer. These foods provide protection against sunburn by boosting your skin’s resilience and provides it with a natural SPF. If you include these in your diet you will soon notice a difference. Your skin will start to look fresh and bright in no time.

Vitamin C is a must

During summer, the skin loses its elasticity and looks dull. It is, therefore, important to have a proper skin care routine now. Vitamin C helps in the formation of collagen. People with wrinkles and hyperpigmentation must include this vitamin in their diet. It has antioxidant properties and protects the skin from the harmful rays of the sun. Lemons and raw mangoes are good choices if you want to load up on vitamin C.

Healthy fats will keep the skin supple

In the hot summer months, skin loses much of its moisture due to excessive sweating. Healthy fats are needed for the maintenance of the skin’s natural oil barrier and to help maintain moisture and elasticity of the skin. Mono- and polyunsaturated fats are healthy fats with anti-inflammatory properties. You must also include omega-3 fat in your diet for a younger looking skin. Monounsaturated fats present in sardines, walnuts, avocados and olive oil increase skin elasticity and acts as a shield against harmful UV rays.

Proteins are necessary too

A good diet plan geared towards proper skin care must always include protein. Protein creates enzymes and hormones that help improve skin health. During summer, most people try to limit their protein intake, which is a mistake. Egg yolks are a rich source of lutein, which is a carotenoid responsible for forming and preserving healthy skin. Good sources of protein in the summer months are eggs, fish and poultry. Plant based protein-rich foods like brown rice, beans and peas are also good choices.

Stay hydrated

Fluid keeps your skin radiant. Include a lot of fluid in your diet for a healthy-looking skin. This will help you maintain your skin’s moisture, elasticity, flexibility and tone. Include green tea, low-sodium vegetable juices and soups and broths in your daily diet. According to researchers at Medical College of Georgia, polyphenols found in green tea eliminates free radicals that can cause skin cancer. It also offers protection against the suns harmful UV rays.

Regular intake of vegetables and fruits with a high-water content like watermelon, watercress and bottle gourd will help you acquire a radiant look. Be sure to include coconut water and buttermilk in your diet. Water infused with herbs like mint is also a good idea. According to researchers at Medical College of Georgia, polyphenols found in green tea eliminates free radicals that can cause skin cancer. It also offers protection against the suns harmful UV rays.

FOODS TO AVOID IN SUMMER

Skin care through nutrition is not just about eating the right kind of foods. It is also about avoiding the foods that can harm the health of our skin. We have told you what to eat during summers to acquire a glowing skin. But, at the same time, you should also know what not to eat during those hot sultry days to enjoy optimum health. Junk food like burgers and French fries and sugary, carbonated drinks heat the body and cause dehydration, Fried food are also best avoided because it can cause weight gain and spike blood sugar levels. Red meats are a big ‘no’ because these are hot foods as are spices like nutmegs, mustard, pepper, cumin and cinnamon.

Dairy products have a high fat content and these food items also generate body heat. Seafood spoils easily and it is best to keep away from it during summers for fear of poisoning. Stale seafood can cause severe gastric problems, diarrhoea and cause skin eruptions.