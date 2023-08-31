Skin Care For Men: How To Do An Early Morning Detox?

It does not matter if you are a man or a woman, your skin deserves to be pampered and cared for. Here is a 4-step early morning detox guide for you!

Glowing and healthy skin is not only a dream for women but also for men. Do you know how important your morning routine is in order to maintain glowing, fresh and healthy looking skin throughout the day? I will bet you did not know that your diet could make a more positive impact than your skin care routine. Yes, it is true guys! Make sure you eat the right kind of foods and sip on the right kind of beverages after waking up. The first step in the morning should be to eliminate toxins from your body. Morning detox will not only help your body internally but will also reflect in your skin keeping it radiant throughout the day. So, how can you do that?

Here Are 6 Healthy Beverages For An Early Morning Skin Detox

Start the morning on the right foot and see the difference:

Water: The OG Detox Drink

Water is the one and only elixir for a healthy skin and body. Make it a cardinal rule to drink at least two glasses of water right after you wake up. Why? Firstly, your body may be dehydrated after 8 hours of sleep and it is essential to re-hydrated first thing in the morning. Secondly, water flushed out toxins from the body, boosts metabolism, hydrates the skin, helps you wake up and feel energised and keeps the skin radiant and healthy. It is up to you to choose whether to drink lukewarm water or normal room temperature water. It is needless to mention that both are good for your skin and body.

Lemon Water With Honey For The Cells

The seconds elixir that can do wonders to your skin is honey with lemon water in the morning. Lemon has Vitamin C and consuming it early in the morning will help rejuvenate your skin cells. It also has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties which can help unclog pores naturally and cleanse out your skin. This is just what your need after waking up.

Green Tea Detox

The third morning elixir is a hot cup of green tea. Green tea, known for its anti-oxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, is the ideal detox morning beverage. Firstly, it can boost metabolism, fight acnes and breakouts on the skin, flush out toxins, delays skin aging and keeps it radiant throughout the day.

Coconut Water Detox

The fourth and the final elixir you must not miss out on is coconut water. This naturally available drink is magnificent for both skin and overall health. It is known for its hydrating properties, it can improve skin elasticity, reduce wrinkles, fine lines, helps flush out toxins, prevent dryness. It is very rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants which are known to benefit the skin.

