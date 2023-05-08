Skin Cancer To Eyelid Infection: 5 Dangerous Gel Nail Polish Side Effects

The nail is a structure that supports the precise movements of the fingers while also shielding the tips of the fingers from harm. It also served the purpose of beauty. In the modern world, nail beautifying services offer a wide variety of items. To mention a few, there are nail paints, hardness, extensions, and ornaments. However, this beauty for your nails comes with a big health cost -- severe side effects. Yes, you read that right. Nail paints come with some severe adverse effects which can damage some of your organs. We spoke to Dr Gauri Padmawar, (MBBS DDV (DERMATOLOGY, VENEROLOGY AND LEPROSY) AESTHETIC MEDICINE), Hinjewadi, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, to know more about what makes gel nail paint such a danger to health, and how it affects the body.

Side Effects of Gel Nail Polish

The nail polish's aesthetic appeal is produced using colours, shiners, hardeners, decorative components made of plastic or metal, etc. The texture, thickness, and endurance of gel nail paints are different from those of ordinary nail polishes. Gel nails are similar to dental resins in that they have a powder and liquid phase.

This type of nail polish has to be exposed to UV light in order to set and harden. Unlike gel nail paints, regular nail polishes don't need ultraviolet light to dry. The nails are held in place by gel nail paint.

They need to be thoroughly buffed out of the nail plate. As a result, the nails sustain accidental physical harm. For the proper application, it also requires buffing the nail plate and cutting the cuticles. A complicated mixture of ingredients is used to give nail gel polish its colour, texture, consistency, and strength. To mention a few, there are nitrocellulose, resin, plasticizer, solvent, and pigment. Some people may get allergic contact dermatitis, eyelid dermatitis, respiratory irritation, or nail shedding as a result of any of these substances. Unhygienic manicures and pedicures have been linked to a few cases of mycobacterium fortuitous infection. A few cases of non-melanoma skin cancer have been reported after prolonged UV light use for drying nail paint. Cuticle reshaping and buffing can cause additional physical harm, which raises the risk of bacterial and fungal infections of the nails. which ultimately resulted in nail deformity and pain in the vicinity of the nail. Overzealous polishing is also linked to nail weakening. The use of acetone as a nail polish remover is known to cause excessive dryness and Irritation to the skin surrounding the nails.

Gel Nail Paint: Do's And Don'ts

Use a nail polish that is hypoallergenic. This variation includes polyester resin, butyrate, cellulose, and acetate. Tosylamide formaldehyde resin-containing nail polishes should be avoided. Acetone should not be used excessively to remove nail paint. Regularly moisturise your nails' cuticles. Avoid overly aggressive polishing and cuticle trimming. Avoid using UV dryers. Avoid procedures that involve drilling nails. When it comes to manicures and pedicures, hygiene is essential. You should always sanitise scrubbers and exfoliators before using them.

The nail is unquestionably a crucial structure that gives us safety and precision in fine work, so sufficient care must be made to prevent any unneeded damage to it.

