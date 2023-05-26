Simple Solutions For Reducing Wrinkles: Exclusive Tips From Shahnaz Husain

Although aging is beyond our control, prevention of such problems is certainly within our reach.

A regular skin-care routine, according to skin type and problems, helps to delay aging signs. Check out these exclusive tips from Shahnaz Husain.

Today, the focus of beauty treatments is on how to delay visible signs of ageing, like lines and wrinkles. Generally speaking, by the age of 50, the signs of age become visible, like wrinkles, lines, loss of skin elasticity and so on. But, due to pollution and dryness of the outer layer, wrinkles may start forming at an earlier age. How do wrinkles form on the skin? Actually, the skin cells become dry and lose their ability to retain moisture. The skin loses moisture to the atmosphere and through sun-exposure. With age and decrease in oil production, the dryness of the skin is aggravated. The skin becomes vulnerable to wrinkles and tiny lines.

A REGULAR SKIN-CARE ROUTINE IS A MUST

The skin that has been properly cared for stays youthful for a longer time. Although aging is beyond our control, prevention of such problems is certainly within our reach. A regular skin-care routine, according to skin type and problems, helps to delay aging signs. Moreover, when physical and seasonal changes occur, the skin-care routine should be adjusted according to one's skin type and needs.

START ANTI-AGEING CARE IN YOUR 30s

From the age of thirty, begin to protect the skin from drying up. Your daily routine should lay more emphasis on moisturizing the skin and prevention of moisture loss.

Begin to protect the skin from the factors that cause dryness, like exposure to the sun, to artificial heating and air-conditioning, chemical air pollutants, make-up cosmetics and so on.

A suitable sunscreen, along with a moisturizer, should be used during the day, 20 minutes before going out.

Include products that have built-in moisturizers.

Nourishing the skin every night also helps it to retain moisture and delay the ageing signs.

RAID YOUR KITCHEN FOR ANTI-AGEING SOLUTIONS

Many anti-ageing ingredients are easily available at home.

Green tea

This is a powerful antioxidant.

Take half cup water and 2 teaspoons green tea.

Bring the water to a boil.

Put tea leaves in a ceramic bowl.

Pour the hot water over it and keep for 2 minutes.

Strain and cool the liquid.

Apply on face with cotton wool to tone the skin. Leave on.

Sesame seeds

Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and helps regeneration of new cells.

Crush sesame seeds (til) coarsely and mix it with honey.

Add dried mint leaves.

Or, mix almond meal with yogurt for exfoliation.

Apply on the face and rub gently on the skin with small circular movements.

Wash off with water.

Fruits

Fruits like banana, apple, papaya, water melon can be mixed together and applied as a face mask for all skin types. Papaya, rich in enzymes, cleanses the skin of dead cells and helps cell renewal. Banana tightens the skin. Apples and oranges are rich in vitamins and minerals. Water melon hydrates the skin. Apply and wash off after 30 minutes.

Anti-Ageing masks

For an anti-ageing face mask that also adds radiance, do this

Take half-teaspoon wheat germ oil and 2 DROPS geranium oil.

Add 2 teaspoons oatmeal, one teaspoon almond meal and orange juice.

The pack is rich in antioxidants and Vitamin E, with powerful anti-ageing benefits.

TIPS FOR THE HANDS

The hands begin to show neglect and ageing sooner than most other parts of the body.

Take 2 tablespoons sunflower oil and 3 tablespoon coarse sugar.

Mix together till it becomes a paste.

Apply and rub into skin of hands.

Rinse off after 15 minutes.

Professional salon treatments and specialised products go a long way in rejuvenating the skin and preserving its youthful properties, making it look soft, smooth, resilient and youthful. Many ingredients, like Plant Stem Cells, have potent anti-ageing properties. Helena Rubinstein once said, "The skin has a tremendous capacity for self-rejuvenation if properly cared for and its never too late to start."

(This article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)

