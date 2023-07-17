Simple Solutions for Reducing Wrinkles By Shahnaz Husain

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Today, the focus of beauty treatments is on how to delay visible signs of ageing, like lines and wrinkles. Generally speaking, by the age of fifty, the signs of age become visible, like wrinkles, lines, loss of skin elasticity and so on. But, due to pollution and dryness of the outer layer, wrinkles may start forming at an earlier age. How do wrinkles form on the skin? Actually, the skin cells become dry and lose their ability to retain moisture. The skin loses moisture to the atmosphere and through sun exposure. With age and a decrease in oil production, the dryness of the skin is aggravated. The skin becomes vulnerable to wrinkles and tiny lines.
The skin that has been properly cared for stays youthful for a longer time. Although ageing is beyond our control, prevention of such problems is certainly within our reach. A regular skin-care routine, according to skin type and problems, helps to delay ageing signs. Moreover, when physical and seasonal changes occur, the skin-care routine should be adjusted according to one's skin type and needs.
From the age of thirty, begin to protect the skin from drying up. Your daily routine should lay more emphasis on moisturizing the skin and preventing moisture loss. Begin to protect the skin from the factors that cause dryness, like exposure to the sun, artificial heating and air-conditioning, chemical air pollutants, make-up cosmetics and so on. A suitable sunscreen, along with a moisturizer, should be used during the day, 20 minutes before going out. Include products that have built-in moisturizers. Nourishing the skin every night also helps it to retain moisture and delay the ageing signs. Somewhere within the living cell is locked the fascinating mystery of the ageing process. Till we find the key to it, I believe that appropriate external care is an important way of preserving youthful skin and delaying visible ageing signs.
Many anti-ageing ingredients are easily available at home.
Professional salon treatments and specialized products go a long way in rejuvenating the skin and preserving its youthful properties, making it look soft, smooth, resilient and youthful. Many ingredients, like Plant Stem Cells, have potent anti-ageing properties. Helena Rubinstein once said, "The skin has a tremendous capacity for self-rejuvenation if properly cared for and it's never too late to start."
(This article is authored by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations.)
