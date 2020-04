Pedicure isn’t an all-girl thing anymore. They are equally important for men too. Not taking proper care of the feet can lead to dry and dead skin, ingrown toe nails, smelly feet and many other issues. But men are generally indifferent to these problems. With the quarantine phase having us locked up at home, men can spare some time for pampering themselves and their feet too. The best way to care for them now would be to go for a self-pedicure session at home.

The whole process of pedicure includes foot massages, clipping nails and scrubbing off dead skin cells. It will give you smoother and cleaner feet while increasing blood circulation in your feet. Here is all you need for your home pedicure session: A tub to soak your ankles, nail clippers, a nail file, a pumice stone, a small towel, and foot cream. What are you waiting for? Get started with our tips from today itself.

Choose a suitable spot

Your wash room will be the best place for a home pedicure session. A spacious balcony or a backyard can also be good options. Since your feet are going to be washed, it’s better that you choose a room where you don’t mind the water to flow and have quick access to hot water.

Soak your feet in a tub

Fill a tub or a bucket with warm water. You can also add a commercially available foot soak if you have it at home. Put your feet in it for 10 minutes. This will open up your skin pores.

Remove the dead skin

Once you are done with soaking, it’s time to remove the dead skin from your soft feet. Pick up that pumice stone and scrub the bottom of your feet, especially the heels. If you have got stubborn calluses, try shaving them off.

Cut and file your nails

After you are done with soaking and scrubbing, clip and file your nails. After a warm water soak, your nails will get soft and easy to cut. Once you’re done with clipping, smoothen their edges with a nail file.

Don’t forget to moisturize your feet

Pat your feet dry with a towel and clean up the scrubbed dead skin. Now is the time for a finishing touch. Apply some lotion on your feet.

Wrap it up with a massage

Who doesn’t love a massage? For a simple foot massage, all you go to do is grab each foot and start rubbing it in circular motion with your thumb. Start with the sole but shower some love to your toes too. You should apply gentle pressure on both sides of the heel just below your ankle and rub clockwise. Also, don’t forget to knead and squeeze your calf muscles to release tension.