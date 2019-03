For someone who has spent her entire life in a polluted and stressful city like Mumbai, problems like dull skin, acne and dark circles are almost a given. But, thankfully, I have always found effective skin DIY home remedies that have successfully solved most of my skin problems. What I have always struggled with for most of my adult life are blackheads on my nose. No amount of exfoliation (the most popular way suggested to get rid of blackheads) has helped me so far. Making a baking soda paste or using a toothbrush to get rid of blackheads has not worked on my stubborn blackheads. While many opt for facials for blackhead removal, I don’t approve of it since it involves aggressively pulling out blackheads. In fact, dermatologists say that facials can actually harm the skin and worsen the blackhead problem.

It took me a while to stumble upon an extremely easy but amazingly effective DIY blackhead removal egg white mask that beauty bloggers swear by. You can try this home. All you need for the egg white mask are the following –

1) 3/4th cup of egg whites, slightly whisked

2) A face tissue

3) A brush, for application

Method

1) Starting by cleaning your face with a mild cleanser and warm water.

2) Pat dry. You could get facial steam that will help open pores. This is an optional step.

3) If you have taken facial steam, pat dry again. Then dip a brush in the whisked egg white and gradually apply a thin layer on the surface of your nose.

4) Let it dry slightly. When it is still a bit wet, take a face tissue and place it on your nose so that it sticks to the surface where you have applied the egg white. Make sure that the tissue covers the entire surface properly and doesn’t tear. There shouldn’t be air bubbles.

5) Apply another thin layer of egg whites on the tissue paper and let it dry for 15-20 minutes.

6) The tissue will stick to your nose and become hard after it has dried.

7) Carefully remove the tissue. You’ll see blackheads and other gunk stuck to the tissue. Don’t forget to moisturise after this procedure.

Try these fresh fruit face masks for soft supple skin and these easy natural ways to get rid of facial hair.

Image Source: Shutterstock