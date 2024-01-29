Should You Use Collagen Sheet Masks? A Doctor Decodes

The below mentioned information, however, is not a substitute for professional consultation. Get in touch with your doctor for specific skincare concerns. Based on your problem/s, they may offer a treatment plan or medical advice.

There are many kinds of skincare products available in the market, but before buying them, you must decide based on your skin type and issue/s if you really need them, or you are simply falling for a fad. For instance, there is something called a 'collagen sheet mask'; have you ever thought of including it in your skincare routine? Dr Manasi Shirolikar, a dermatologist, talked about the product in detail in a recent Instagram post.

According to the doctor, when a collagen sheet mask becomes damp, it becomes transparent, which provides a temporary "plumping effect on your skin". But, you can also use a hyaluronic acid serum for that, or even a moisturiser, she said.

The dermatologist added that a serum or a moisturiser would be a better investment for your skin, since collagen sheet masks are "single-use". Calling it a "silly skincare trend", she said she would absolutely not recommend buying or using them.

TRENDING NOW

Breaking it further down, the expert said collagen sheet masks provide "temporary effect only" and are expensive. Also, they can irritate sensitive skin types. "Added fragrance can trigger red skin; it is not environmentally friendly."

Holistic tips to make your skin come alive?

Dr Shirolikar offered more holistic solutions for healthy-looking skin; read on.

-Incorporate skincare products with hyaluronic acid for added hydration and plumpness.

You may like to read

-Apply sunscreen daily to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging.

-Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and omega-3 fatty acids for overall skin health.

-Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated from within.

-Use a good-quality moisturiser to keep your skin hydrated and plump.

-Ensure you get enough sleep to allow your skin to repair and regenerate.

The aforementioned information, however, is not a substitute for professional consultation. Get in touch with your doctor for specific skincare concerns. Based on your problem/s, they may offer a treatment plan or medical advice.