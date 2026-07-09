Shampoo recall alert: Contaminated product could trigger infections in vulnerable people

A contaminated shampoo has been recalled after bacteria were detected. Experts claim that contaminated products may pose an infection risk particularly for people with weakened immune systems.

Shampoo Recall.

A luxury shampoo company issued a voluntary recall of its products in the US and Canada because tests found the presence of Pluralibacter gergoviae which may cause an infection in individuals with compromised immune systems. Experts say that contaminated personal care products should never be ignored although a healthy person is unlikely to have serious health problems.

Kao USA has issued a recall on specific batches of its Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo 8.5 oz and 33.8 oz. The company has urged consumers to discontinue use of the affected products as soon as possible even if the consumer is healthy. According to the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) the bacteria typically do not cause illness in healthy individuals. But people with weakened immune systems or other medical conditions might be more likely to become infected if they come in contact with contaminated products.

Which products are affected?

The shampoo was produced between February 21, 2026 and February 26, 2026. Affected products include:

Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo 8.5 oz

UPC: 840035231242

Lot code: YR010556

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Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo 33.8 oz

UPC: 840035231273

Lot codes: YR010566 and YR010576

Lot codes are printed in black on the bottom of the bottle for consumers to locate.

What is Pluralibacter Gergoviae?

Pluralibacter gergoviae is a type of gram-negative bacterium that has been found in cosmetic and personal care products. Scientific research has demonstrated the ability of the organism to flourish in some cosmetic products causing opportunistic infections in susceptible individuals such as those with low immunity, cancer, organ transplants or chronic diseases. Infections are rare but can cause eye infection, skin irritation or other complications in susceptible people if the products are contaminated.

Who is at greatest risk?

Those at increased risk of infection include people who have any of the following conditions:

Weakened immune systems Chemotherapy treatment or cancer Organ transplantation Uncontrolled diabetes Long-term health conditions that require drugs that suppress the immune system

It's important to understand that the scalp is a barrier but there can be times when bacteria could enter the skin through cuts or tears.

Kao USA Voluntarily Recalls Some Lots of Oribe Serene Scalp Densifying Shampoo https://t.co/ZEb513Jvtfpic.twitter.com/qEQbwIgeUq U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) July 2, 2026

What is the consumer's responsibility?

Kao USA is urging consumers who have bought the tainted shampoo to stop using it right away. The company encourages consumers to call the company's Technical Hotline at 800-333-2442 or send an e-mail to mailto:oribecomplaints@kao.com to report an adverse reaction or make a product return.

Personal care product recalls are fairly rare events but they frequently remind us about the need for safety and quality in manufacturing. The risk to healthy people is low but individuals with compromised immune systems should be especially concerned about using recalled items. It is important to verify lot numbers and remain vigilant about recall information to prevent unneeded health hazards and ensure that what they use is safe.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical advice. If you have used the recalled product and develop symptoms consult a healthcare professional promptly.