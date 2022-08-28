Shahnaz Husain Shares Tips To Grow Your Beard With Care

Are you looking for a way to take care of your beard? If yes, here are some grooming tips you need to keep in mind.

If you're at home and looking for an ideal moment to organise your grooming regimen, now is the time! Maybe even give something a shot that's a little different. If you don't currently invest in beard products, you should put it at the top of your list of things to do.

Tips To Take Care Of Your Beard

Here's everything that you need to do when it comes to your beard.

Keep the beard clean

One of the first aspects of grooming a beard is how to keep it clean. Like the hair, the beard also collects dirt, impurities and pollutants. Choose a mild shampoo to wash the beard and use less shampoo. It is best to dilute it with a little water first. If the beard is short and well-trimmed, go for a face wash to keep it washed and clean. A gel-based product may also suit. The product you use should contain herbal ingredients that are mild and safe and yet, help to cleanse and condition the beard. In fact, this would help to prevent dryness in winter. So, it is best to opt for a mild, herbal face wash, shower gel or shampoo. After washing, rinse thoroughly with water. Avoid blow drying the beard, as this may cause dryness.

Conditioning is important

Beard hair is coarser than the hair on the head. Therefore, it may need conditioning to make it look well-groomed and neat. This is more so for long beards. A few drops of leave-on conditioner or hair serum may be used to condition the beard. The beard will also need trimming, as it starts growing, in order to deal with stray hairs and an unkempt look. A clipper is used to trim the beard. It can be adjusted according to individual preferences. Small scissors also help to neaten the beard. You may need to shave the underside of the beard, to keep it neat.

Invest in beard products

Many products for grooming the beard are available for men, from comb sets for beards and moustaches to beard washes, shampoos, moisturisers and gels. Men with beards also use fragrant after-shave lotions or colognes. Beard oils, gels and moisturising creams also form part of personal care products for men. We formulated a sandalwood cream to be used instead of an after-shave lotion to prevent dryness and keep the skin and facial hair moisturised. It is a natural antiseptic cream, containing plant oils and extracts of neem, clove, eucalyptus and sandalwood. It keeps the skin moisturised. Hair waxes for keeping the hair well-groomed are also available.

Facials and other treatments

Facials for men are also available, using products that nourish both skin and hair. The direction of hair growth is taken into account while massaging the face of men with beards. Warm oil therapy can be given to men with beards to nourish the hair and keep it soft.

There can be problems like dandruff or psoriasis, for which professional care and specialized products are recommended.

Treatments are also available for problems of scanty growth of beard, which can be due to a hormonal problem. For this consult an endocrinologist. Treatments, including male replacement hormone therapy, are available. Another problem that can affect the beard is Alopecia, which leads to loss of hair. It can affect facial hair too, leading to loss of hair from eyebrows, eyelashes and beards. For this, it is essential to consult a specialist doctor.

Tips On Grooming Beards

Remember to trim the beard when it is dry, as hair is porous. It becomes longer and has more elasticity when it is wet. So, it can lead to trimming the beard shorter than you desired.

Rinse and wash beard hair well, especially after shampoo or gels and waxes, to prevent flaking or pore clogging.

A styling gel or mousse can be used to deal with curly beard hair, making it smoother and straighter.

The stubble continues to be popular, especially among younger men. It does not need much shaping and can be cared for quite easily. It also suits most face shapes.

(The article is contributed by Shahnaz Husain, a Padma Shri Award recipient and pioneer of the Ayurvedic beauty movement and the head of a global network of franchise ventures and 375 formulations)