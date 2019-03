You have finally purchased that little black dress only to look down at your shoulders and notice those white flakes on your shoulders. Does this situation sound familiar? If it does, here are tips from beauty expert Shahnaz Husain to fight the flakes and keep your scalp dandruff-free and healthy.

Hot oil massage

The old school hot oil therapy is a very effective home treatment for the prevention and control of dandruff. Oiling your hair also prevents clogging of the pores of the scalp and prevents dryness of the scalp. Simply heat some olive oil, dab a cotton ball in it and apply it on your hair. Massage the scalp gently to remove the flakes. Next dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the towel around your head, like a turban. Leave it on for 5 minutes and repeat the towel wrap process 3-4 times. Leave the oil on your hair overnight and apply the juice of a lemon on the scalp next morning. Allow the lemon juice to settle for half an hour and then wash your hair. Try the hot oil massage therapy twice a week. You can also treat hair fall with a hot oil massage and steam therapy.

Vinegar solution

Massage lightly two tablespoons vinegar on the scalp into the scalp half an hour before shampoo. However, you should use a mild herbal shampoo to wash your hair. After shampoo, add two tablespoons of the vinegar to a mug of water and use it to rinse your hair. You should ideally wash your hair two times a week with rinsing it properly with water and using less shampoo.

Baking soda remedy

You can also use baking soda to massage the scalp. Leave it on for five minutes and wash off with water. The compound is said to discourage fungus. In fact, salt can also be used to rub the scalp gently. This helps to dislodge flakes and also cleanses the pores. Wash well with water.

Rosemary oil therapy

To 50 ml rose water, add five drops of rosemary essential oil. Shake the mixture well and store it in a glass bottle with a tight-fitting lid. Apply this solution on your scalp after shampoo, using cotton a cotton ball and leave it on. Remember that you should always dilute essential oils before using them.

Fenugreek seeds wash

Grind one tablespoon fenugreek (methi) seeds coarsely and soak in two cups of lukewarm water. Leave it to soak overnight. Strain and use the water to rinse your hair the next morning. Here are 10 natural anti-dandruff remedies that actually work.

Neem leaves remedy

To four to five cups of hot water, add two handfuls of neem leaves. Let the neem leaves overnight. Strain the liquid and use it to rinse your hair next morning. It relieves itching and keeps the scalp healthy and free from infections. Alternatively, you can also make a paste of the wet neem leaves and apply on the scalp. Leave it for half an hour and rinse with cold water.

Image source: Getty Images