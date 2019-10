Coconut water has been grabbing its share of attention lately. It’s a beach staple for sure but it’s now on the menu of every popular restaurant. But because of its health-benefiting properties. Coconut water is great for hydration and its nutrients and vitamins help strengthen the immune system. However, beauty experts believe that this drink has skin healing properties that can bring out a radiant and glowing skin. Applying it on scalp can also give you Rapunzel hair—strong, shiny and long.

Coconut water for glowing skin

Drinking coconut water helps purifying blood. This way you get rid of impurities that are impact the health and glow of your skin. However, applying it directly on skin can make it healthier and radiant. It acts as a natural moisturises that is light on skin and has intense hydrating properties. However, its hydration is optimum for all skin types—oily, dry and combination. It’s non-comedogenic in nature and therefore, doesn’t cause pimples or breakouts. In fact, it’s effective for those who have acne-prone skin. It also helps in reducing greasiness from the skin.

It can be used a daily toner. Cleaning your face with it after removing your make-up can help in deep-cleaning of pores, removing even deep-rooted impurities. This helps in opening of pores for better penetration of skincare products. It also boosts even-toned skin and keeps discolouration at bay. It can be a great ingredient for a natural face mask. Mix it with turmeric, multani mitti, sandalwood powder or any of your mask powder, for intense hydration and instant glow. Coconut water application also brings out brighter skin by gently removing dead skin cells. Mixing it with potent exfoliating ingredients can be beneficial in removing sun tan and dark spots.

Including coconut water in your night skincare ritual can help you get supple and younger looking skin. It gives this powerful ingredient an overnight’s time to work on skin issues. If used regularly, it also helps in removing blackheads and blemishes. If you replace half a litre of water intake with coconut water, your skin will thank you for it. Coconut water helps in quicker removal of toxins from body than water. These toxins might be harming your skin.

Coconut water for luscious hair

We all know how greatly beneficial coconut oil if for our hair. Similarly, coconut water’s benefits for hair umpteen. It can help tame frizzy and unmanageable. It also regulates blood circulation; just a gently massage before head wash is enough. Its protein-rich formula strengthens hair follicles and prevent hair from falling. Therefore, you can see it protecting you against hair loss. Proper blood flow also helps in increasing density of hair.

Use it as natural conditioner. Because of its hydrating properties, it can moisturise hair from roots to length. It also helps in maintaining frizz-free, shiny smooth hair. Its moisture also helps strengthening hair roots. If you are struggling with unruly hair, here is your answer.

Coconut water also has anti-fungal ad anti-bacterial properties. Therefore, a light massage before head wash can bring your relief from itchy and dry scalp. It can also be beneficial in treating dandruff and other issues that restrict hair growth. Make sure you use natural coconut water and not the packaged one. A quick rinse after regular shampoo is also enough.