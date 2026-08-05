Screen time, social media and acne: Study reveals how digital habits affect teens' skin-related well-being

Screen time, social media habits and mental well-being may influence quality of life in adolescents with chronic skin conditions, highlighting the importance of holistic dermatology care.

Screen time, social media and acne.

For many teenagers smartphones are more than just communication devices but a never-ending series of skin-care routines and a filtered version of perfection. For adolescents already struggling with acne or other skin issues it can be heartbreaking to scroll through images of clear skin online. A new study published by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) has shed light on the growing link between digital media use, mental health and quality of life when it comes to skin health.

Screen time, social media and acne

The researchers analysed 208 adolescents between 11 and 18 years of age with chronic dermatologic diseases at regular dermatology clinics from September 2024 to March 2025. Among the participants acne vulgaris was the most common skin condition observed at 61.1 per cent, followed by atopic dermatitis at 18.3 per cent and psoriasis at 10.6 per cent.

Participants were evaluated using questionnaires validated for dermatology-related quality of life, overall quality of life, anxiety, self-esteem, body image, life satisfaction and health behaviours. Additionally the team examined each participant using an exploratory questionnaire regarding their digital habits such as screen time, social media use, short-form viewing of videos and consumption of videos regarding skincare. The average amount of time spent on screen was 4.5 hours per day with YouTube emerging at 75.5 per cent as the most popular platform, followed by Instagram 67.8 per cent and TikTok 65.9 per cent.

Effects of screentime on mental health

A significant finding of the study was that adolescents with skin conditions that affected their life were more likely to report higher levels of anxiety, lower self-esteem, negative body image and overall lower quality of life. They also discovered greater anxiety was correlated with decreased life satisfaction and lower perceived health.

The average dermatology-related QL score indicated that chronic skin disease did not substantially affect overall QL for the group but many patients indicated that they were more anxious and less satisfied with their appearance. Interestingly the adolescents who gave greater importance to health values including health, family, happiness, honesty and security were more likely to engage in healthier behaviours and have a better general well being.

Why this matters

Social media has made skin care a trend with beauty influencers always promoting products, health regimens and beauty tips. While some content can be informative much of it promotes false skin care promises or false information. Experts note that teenagers experiencing acne may feel insecure when they're bombarded with promotional content.

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The researchers propose that psychological evaluation for anxiety, self-esteem and body image should be part of the standard evaluation process of dermatological care for adolescents. They also suggest the need for increased media literacy to enable youth to identify credible medical information from fake information on the internet. However the researchers pointed out that the study did not establish whether the time spent on screens was a direct cause of the poor skin-related quality of life since it was cross-sectional in nature.

Acne is more than a skin-deep concern for many teenagers as emotional well-being, body image and social media exposure are increasingly intertwined. Researchers suggest a combination of dermatological care, psychological help and media literacy could help adolescents develop a healthier relationship with their skin and the content they consume.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not replace professional medical advice. Consult a qualified dermatologist or healthcare provider for diagnosis and treatment.