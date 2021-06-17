Researchers have warned that many cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada may contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) a potentially toxic class of chemicals that can lead to a number of serious health conditions. PFAS were earlier found in nonstick cookware treated fabrics fast food wrappers as well as personal protective equipment used by firefighters. Because these chemical compounds don't naturally degrade they are known as forever chemicals. When PFAS are released into the environment they can contaminate groundwater for decades. Certain PFAS have been linked to kidney cancer testicular cancer hypertension thyroid disease low