But PFAS is not listed as an ingredient on the product label of most cosmetics.

Researchers have warned that many cosmetics sold in the United States and Canada may contain high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), a potentially toxic class of chemicals that can lead to a number of serious health conditions. PFAS were earlier found in nonstick cookware, treated fabrics, fast food wrappers as well as personal protective equipment used by firefighters. Because these chemical compounds don't naturally degrade, they are known as "forever chemicals." When PFAS are released into the environment, they can contaminate groundwater for decades. Certain PFAS have been linked to kidney cancer, testicular cancer, hypertension, thyroid disease, low birth weight and immunotoxicity in children.

In the new study, researchers from the University of Notre Dame in the US tested more than 200 cosmetics including concealers, foundations, eye and eyebrow products and various lip products. These products are available at retail locations in the United States as well as sold online in Canada. They found high levels of fluorine in 56 percent of foundations and eye products, 48 percent of lip products and 47 percent of mascaras, indicating the use of PFAS in these products.

Particularly, fluorine was found in high levels in liquid lipsticks, waterproof mascaras and foundations that are often advertised as "long-lasting" and "wear-resistant." The finding didn't come as a surprise for the researchers as PFAS are often used for their water resistance and film-forming properties. The results were published in the journal of Environmental Science and Technology Letters.

PFAS in cosmetics can get into the bloodstream

Talking about the risk of PFAS use in cosmetics, Graham Peaslee, professor of physics at Notre Dame and principal investigator of the study, said that as these products are applied around the eyes and mouth, there’s the potential for absorption of these toxic chemicals through the skin or at the tear duct, as well as possible inhalation or ingestion.

When PFAS gets into the bloodstream, it stays there and accumulates. Additionally, the manufacture and disposal of these products can lead environmental contamination, which could affect many more people, the researcher added.

What the researchers is more concerned about is that 29 products with high fluorine concentrations had between four and 13 specific PFAS, but only one of these items listed PFAS as an ingredient on the product label.

“This is a red flag,” Peaslee noted. Though the study indicated widespread use of PFAS in these products, the full extent of use of fluorinated chemicals in cosmetics is hard to estimate due to lack of strict labeling requirements, he said.

Reduce use of PFAS, switch to safer alternatives

Thanks to Peaslee’s novel method of detecting PFAS, there has been a reduction in the use of PFAS or “forever chemicals” in consumer and industrial products.

A 2017 study from his lab detected PFAS in fast food wrappers, after which fast food chains switched to alternative options. Peaslee research has also encouraged firefighter community to eliminate use of “forever chemicals” in personal protective equipment. In fact, the US Department of Defense had stopped use of PFAS in foam fire suppressants after it was linked to contaminated drinking water systems and switched to environmentally safer alternatives.