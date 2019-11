Winter brings with it all kinds of skin and hair problems. It causes dry flaky scalp and limp and lifeless hair. The harsh winter cold can make your hair brittle and prone to split ends and damage. It also causes frizz and static. All this can wreak havoc on your hair unless you have a proper hair care routine in place.

Let us take a look at how you can take care of your hair this winter.

Cover your hair when you go out

You must take care to protect your hair from the harsh winter cold at all times especially when you go out. Always carry a scarf or cap so that you are always prepared. This is the time when being outdoor is a pleasure, but it can also take a toll on your hair health. So, to avoid this, you have to take these precautions. But ensure that there is breathing room for your hair. Avoid tight caps and hats and lightly cover your hair with a scarf.

Keep your hair clean

You may be tempted to delay washing your hair because of the biting cold. But remember that when you cover your head, the sweat from your scalp can make your hair dirty and clog your hair follicles. It can make your hair look dull and lifeless. The smog and dust make matters worse. So always maintain your regular shampoo routine and wash your hair at least twice a week. Also, never ever leave the house with wet hair. The pollutants and dust will settle on your wet hair and make it dirty immediately. Invest in a hair dryer if you don’t have one and always blow dry your hair before stepping out.

When shampooing, use warm water

We understand that it is very cold, and the hot water feels wonderful. But it is not good for hair health. Very hot water can damage your hair and cause it to break and fall. It is also bad for your scalp. Therefore, it is always better to use warm water for a head bath. This will prevent unnecessary damage.

Drink a lot of water

Yes, hydration is important in winter too. In fact, it is more important during this time of the year because you may actually drink less water than what you require. And the result is dehydration, which also reflects on your scalp and hair. You may start exhibiting a flaky scalp or brittle hair. Dandruff may also become a problem. So, be sure to drink lots of water.

Oil your hair regularly

Your hair needs moisturising too. Use a good oil for regular head massages. Wrap a hot towel around your head after the massage. It will help your scalp to soak in the oil properly. Coconut oil is a good choice. This will keep your hair soft and silky through the long winter months. If you do this regularly, you will hardly see any hair damage or hair fall this cold season.