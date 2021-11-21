Save Your Hair And Skin From Pollution Damage With These Tips

- Health A-Z
For the past few weeks, all we have been hearing is that pollution levels have reached a new high in many parts of the country, especially Delhi NCR. Not only does the pollution influence our skin and hair, but the winter season will also bring with it a ton of problems, including dry, flaky, and damaged skin.
Pollution is one of the deadliest enemies of skin and hair. Pollution levels are rising as a result of an established industry, car emissions, and cigarette smoking. Particulate matter (PM), which contains PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) and toxic gases including SO2, NO2, NO2, CO2, and CO2, is the most damaging pollutant.
Pollution can be detrimental to your health. Smoke, dust, poisonous gas, particulate matter, nickel, lead, and arsenic exposure can result in a syndrome known as 'Sensitive Scalp Syndrome,' which occurs when particulate matter accumulates on the scalp and in the hair shafts. Chemical damage to the hair can occur as a result of pollution exposure.
Hair protein is degraded, the hydrophilic hair surface niche is affected, and the hair cuticles are damaged. According to a recent study, prolonged exposure to pollutants damages the skin, reducing the quality of the stratum corneum (outer skin layer), increasing the appearance of dark spots, wrinkles, and fine lines, and altering the usual composition of natural sebum production.
Some tips that can help you protect your hair include:
Have you been facing some skin care problems? If yes, here are some tips that might be able to help you.
(with inputs from agencies)
