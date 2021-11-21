Save Your Hair And Skin From Pollution Damage With These Tips

Save Your Hair And Skin From Pollution Damage With These Tips

Winter along with high pollution levels can wreak havoc on your hair and skin. Here are some tips that can help protect your skin and hair from damage.

For the past few weeks, all we have been hearing is that pollution levels have reached a new high in many parts of the country, especially Delhi NCR. Not only does the pollution influence our skin and hair, but the winter season will also bring with it a ton of problems, including dry, flaky, and damaged skin.

Pollution is one of the deadliest enemies of skin and hair. Pollution levels are rising as a result of an established industry, car emissions, and cigarette smoking. Particulate matter (PM), which contains PAHs (polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons) and toxic gases including SO2, NO2, NO2, CO2, and CO2, is the most damaging pollutant.

How Does Pollution Damage Your Skin And Hair?

Pollution can be detrimental to your health. Smoke, dust, poisonous gas, particulate matter, nickel, lead, and arsenic exposure can result in a syndrome known as 'Sensitive Scalp Syndrome,' which occurs when particulate matter accumulates on the scalp and in the hair shafts. Chemical damage to the hair can occur as a result of pollution exposure.

Hair protein is degraded, the hydrophilic hair surface niche is affected, and the hair cuticles are damaged. According to a recent study, prolonged exposure to pollutants damages the skin, reducing the quality of the stratum corneum (outer skin layer), increasing the appearance of dark spots, wrinkles, and fine lines, and altering the usual composition of natural sebum production.

How Can You Protect Your Hair?

Some tips that can help you protect your hair include:

Cover your hair: Cover your hair with a towel or a cap to prevent contaminants from coming into direct contact with your hair. Plus, it is a good option in winter.

Cover your hair with a towel or a cap to prevent contaminants from coming into direct contact with your hair. Plus, it is a good option in winter. Hair serum can do wonders: If you can't cover your hair, use a hair-protecting serum before leaving the house. It forms a thin film over your hair that protects it from poisonous gases and other contaminants found in cities.

If you can't cover your hair, use a hair-protecting serum before leaving the house. It forms a thin film over your hair that protects it from poisonous gases and other contaminants found in cities. Rinse your hair twice or thrice a day: Rinse your hair every two to three days, especially if you live in a region with a lot of pollution. It will remove all debris and contaminants from your scalp, allowing you to show off your healthy, wavy, and luscious locks.

Rinse your hair every two to three days, especially if you live in a region with a lot of pollution. It will remove all debris and contaminants from your scalp, allowing you to show off your healthy, wavy, and luscious locks. Treat your hair to a good spa: Pollutants can also affect the protein levels in your hair. Visit a keratin spa or use a nice hair mask at home.

Safeguard Your Skin With These Tips

Have you been facing some skin care problems? If yes, here are some tips that might be able to help you.

You may like to read

Apply sunscreen: To protect your skin from the effects of pollution, broad-spectrum sunscreen with antioxidants is the best option. A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects your skin from UVA, UVB, and infrared rays

To protect your skin from the effects of pollution, broad-spectrum sunscreen with antioxidants is the best option. A broad-spectrum sunscreen protects your skin from UVA, UVB, and infrared rays Don't forget to clean your face: You rinse your face in the morning for freshness but cleaning your face in the evening delivers not only freshness but also a significant reduction in dust, grime, and pollutants

You rinse your face in the morning for freshness but cleaning your face in the evening delivers not only freshness but also a significant reduction in dust, grime, and pollutants Nighttime routine: Grab that face serum and retinol to repair polluted skin and get rid of free radicals and reduce skin damage

Grab that face serum and retinol to repair polluted skin and get rid of free radicals and reduce skin damage Detox face pack: Go for a DIY detox face pack that you will enjoy applying to your face

(with inputs from agencies)