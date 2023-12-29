Roshni Chopra Whips Up A Viral Botox Face Mask For The Perfect New Year's Eve Glow

Photo: Instagram/@roshnichopra

The DIY paste has three primary ingredients that are easily available; check it out.

As you get ready to usher in the New Year, make sure your skin looks beautiful and flawless, too, especially when you have to attend several get-togethers and year-end parties. If you are running short of time and are not sure what will work best and give your skin the healthiest glow, look no further than this simple DIY recipe shared recently by actor and television host Roshni Chopra.

Called the viral Botox mask, you may try it to get a bright and glowing glass-like skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp mash banana

1 tsp rice flour

1 tbsp curd

"Mash them up and apply on clean skin for 15-20 minutes before washing it off. Do not use soap or face wash after," said Chopra.

In the accompanying video, she demonstrated the application of the paste, and how she scooped it off gently using a spoon.

Banana is said to be great for skin, because it contains vitamins A and C that are essential for healthy and youthful-looking skin. It is considered to be a moisturising and antioxidant-rich super fruit that can treat acne and fight wrinkles, leaving your skin looking supple and shiny.

Curd, on the other hand, is packed with numerous benefits. It is known to take care of dark circles and hyperpigmentation, along with acne problems. It can tighten the pores and moisturise the face, leaving you with a healthy glow.

Rice flour, meanwhile, has been celebrated in Japanese and Korean skincare routines. It is said to have acne-reducing qualities. Pairing it with curd and applying it once or twice a week can do wonders for your skin. It can remove dark spots and give you an even complexion.

Do a patch test first, and if you have sensitive skin, check with a dermatologist before applying the aforementioned paste.